Turbo Box Office Collection: Mammootty, Vysakh's action film set for a ROCKING opening; read details

Turbo Box Office Collection Prediction: Vysakh directed the Malayalam action-comedy film "Turbo". Midhun Manuel Thomas wrote the script, which Mammootty produced under his Mammootty Kampany label.

Mammootty, Raj B. Shetty, and Sunil play key roles in the film. Christo Xavier handled theisto Xavier handled the music, and Vishnu Sarma oversaw the cinematography. Mohammed did the edited" opens in theatres on May 23, 2024. The stated production expenditure for "Turbo" was ₹70 crore. Mammootty made the formal announcement for the film on October 24, 2023. Principal photography began in Coimbatore in October 2023 and concluded on February 18, 2024.

Turbo Box Office Collection: Day 1 Prediction

According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Turbo is projected to do well on its debut day.

India Net Collection

Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available) Total ₹ 0 Cr



About Turbo:

Jose, who is from Idukki and works as a Jeep driver, faces problems, forcing him to transfer to Chennai. In Chennai, he becomes involved with Indhulekha and her brother Jerry. However, Jose is in for a series of surprises in Chennai, including the appearance of Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram and others.

Turbo Cast

"Turbo" includes a varied cast, featuring Mammootty as Aruvipurathu Jose, also known as Turbo Jose, a Jeep driver. Raj B. Shetty stars as Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram, an underground business mogul, while Sunil plays Auto Billa, Vetrivel's business associate. Anjana Jayaprakash plays Indhulekha, Jerry's love interest, while Kabir Duhan Singh plays Vincent, another business associate of Vetrivel. Bindu Panicker plays Rosakutty, Jose's instructor, while Janardhanan portrays Aruvipurath Mathachan, Jose's father.

Siddique plays Aruvipurath Joseph, Jose's older brother, while Shabareesh Varma portrays Aruvipurath Jerry, Jose's younger brother. Adarsh Sukumaran plays Jose's buddy Basil, Dileesh Pothan plays Andrew, the General Manager of Vetrivel's firm, and VTV Ganesh plays Minister Arivazhagan Chella Durai. Aruldoss plays DYSP Kumaravel, Prasanth Alexander as SI Sijo, and Mani Shornur as Fr Thomas Kuzhichattil.

Vineeth Thattil plays Karimban Sura, a local goon; Abin Bino portrays Sanoop, Jerry's buddy; and Niranjana Anoop plays Sithara, Indhulekha's companion. Johny Antony plays Jose's second brother, Aruvipurath Vakkachan; Sandhya Manoj works at Vetrivel's firm; Udayakrishna appears as a peasant; and Basil portrays SP Paulson Paulose. Supergood Subramani portrays SI Maarimuthu, Sunny Wayne appears as Vimal, Jerry's buddy, and Sonal Devaraj performs an item number.

