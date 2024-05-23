Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Turbo Box Office Collection: Mammootty, Vysakh's action film set for a ROCKING opening; read details

    Turbo Box Office Collection Prediction: Vysakh directed the Malayalam action-comedy film "Turbo". Midhun Manuel Thomas wrote the script, which Mammootty produced under his Mammootty Kampany label. 

    Turbo Box Office Collection Mammootty Vysakh's action film set for a rocking opening RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    Mammootty, Raj B. Shetty, and Sunil play key roles in the film. Christo Xavier handled theisto Xavier handled the music, and Vishnu Sarma oversaw the cinematography. Mohammed did the edited" opens in theatres on May 23, 2024. The stated production expenditure for "Turbo" was ₹70 crore. Mammootty made the formal announcement for the film on October 24, 2023. Principal photography began in Coimbatore in October 2023 and concluded on February 18, 2024. 

    Turbo Box Office Collection: Day 1 Prediction 
    According to Indian box office tracker Sacnilk, Turbo is projected to do well on its debut day. 

    India Net Collection
    Day 1 [1st Thursday] ₹ 0 Cr (This estimate is based on live data, will be subject to updates as more information becomes available) Total ₹ 0 Cr


    About Turbo: 
    Jose, who is from Idukki and works as a Jeep driver, faces problems, forcing him to transfer to Chennai. In Chennai, he becomes involved with Indhulekha and her brother Jerry. However, Jose is in for a series of surprises in Chennai, including the appearance of Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram and others. 

    Also Read: Turbo REVIEW: Is Mammootty's action-comedy movie worth the hype? Read reactions

     

     

    Turbo Cast 

    "Turbo" includes a varied cast, featuring Mammootty as Aruvipurathu Jose, also known as Turbo Jose, a Jeep driver. Raj B. Shetty stars as Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram, an underground business mogul, while Sunil plays Auto Billa, Vetrivel's business associate. Anjana Jayaprakash plays Indhulekha, Jerry's love interest, while Kabir Duhan Singh plays Vincent, another business associate of Vetrivel. Bindu Panicker plays Rosakutty, Jose's instructor, while Janardhanan portrays Aruvipurath Mathachan, Jose's father. 

    Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan health update: Juhi Chawla says, 'He is better'

    Siddique plays Aruvipurath Joseph, Jose's older brother, while Shabareesh Varma portrays Aruvipurath Jerry, Jose's younger brother. Adarsh Sukumaran plays Jose's buddy Basil, Dileesh Pothan plays Andrew, the General Manager of Vetrivel's firm, and VTV Ganesh plays Minister Arivazhagan Chella Durai. Aruldoss plays DYSP Kumaravel, Prasanth Alexander as SI Sijo, and Mani Shornur as Fr Thomas Kuzhichattil. 

    Vineeth Thattil plays Karimban Sura, a local goon; Abin Bino portrays Sanoop, Jerry's buddy; and Niranjana Anoop plays Sithara, Indhulekha's companion. Johny Antony plays Jose's second brother, Aruvipurath Vakkachan; Sandhya Manoj works at Vetrivel's firm; Udayakrishna appears as a peasant; and Basil portrays SP Paulson Paulose. Supergood Subramani portrays SI Maarimuthu, Sunny Wayne appears as Vimal, Jerry's buddy, and Sonal Devaraj performs an item number.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 9:51 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Turbo REVIEW: Is Mammootty's action-comedy movie worth the hype? Read reactions RBA

    Turbo REVIEW: Is Mammootty's action-comedy movie worth the hype? Read reactions

    Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas makes grand entry at event as he introduces his film character's vehicle 'Bujji' RK

    'Kalki 2898 AD': Prabhas makes grand entry at event as he introduces his film character's vehicle 'Bujji'

    Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised for heatstroke during IPL Qualifier match in Ahmedabad AJR

    Shah Rukh Khan treated at Ahmedabad hospital for heatstroke suffered during KKR vs SRH clash

    We have that planned already', Director shares big update; confirms 'Panchayat 4'? Read on ATG

    'We have that planned already', Director shares big update; confirms 'Panchayat 4'? Read on

    Mr And Mrs Mahi 

    Mr And Mrs Mahi REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film worth watching?

    Recent Stories

    Priyanka Chopra looks elegant in plunging-neck gown, flaunts Bulgari's necklace as she attends dinner in Rome RKK

    Priyanka Chopra looks elegant in plunging-neck gown, flaunts Bulgari’s necklace as she attends dinner in Rome

    Gold rate on May 23: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on May 23: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Kerala Rain: Kozhikode MCH experiences waterlogging; Kochi, Thrissur roads flooded after heavy downpour anr

    Kerala Rain: Kozhikode MCH experiences waterlogging; Kochi, Thrissur roads flooded after heavy downpour

    Turbo REVIEW: Is Mammootty's action-comedy movie worth the hype? Read reactions RBA

    Turbo REVIEW: Is Mammootty's action-comedy movie worth the hype? Read reactions

    Karnataka: Parents outraged over government's 6-year age limit for class 1 admission vkp

    Karnataka: Parents outraged over govt's 6-year age limit for class 1 admission

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon