Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan health update

 Juhi Chawla says, 'He is better and will attend IPL 2024 final'

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan health update

On Wednesday, Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to the KD Hospital in Ahmedabad after he suffered a heat stroke.

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan health update

SRK was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday to watch his team Kolkata Knight Riders match. 

Image credits: Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan health update

Actress Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta, the co-owners of KKR were present and Juhi gave a major update on the actor's health.

Image credits: SOCIAL MEDIA

Shah Rukh Khan health update

She said that Shah Rukh was not feeling well last night, but he was taken care of and felt much better this evening. 

Image credits: Social Media

Shah Rukh Khan health update

She said that he will soon be up and in the stands this weekend, cheering on the team as we play the finals.

Image credits: Instagram

Gauri Khan reaches Ahmedabad

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan rushed to Ahmedabad to visit her husband. 

Image credits: X

IPL 2024

SRK was in Ahmedabad to cheer for his team along with his kids Suhana and AbRam and his manager Pooja Dadlani.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One