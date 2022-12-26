Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Actress's uncle reveals she ended her life because of breakup with Sheezan Khan

While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality. In a recent new development in the Tunsha Sharma Suicide case, the late actress's uncle revealed she ended her life because of breakup with ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan.

Tunisha Sharma's suicide has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she was found hanging in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

Now there is a new development in the case. Tunisha's maternal uncle in a recent interview, spoke about the actress's unexpected and tragic demise. He also claimed her breakup could be the main reason behind ending her life and taking this extreme step.

In his interview with a reputed entertainment publication, Tunisha Sharma's maternal uncle Sanjeev Kaushal stated that something drastic must have happened in her personal life, which is why she decided to commit suicide.

He said, "If a young girl takes such a drastic step, then one can only imagine the stress she was going through and how grave the issue must have been. Kitna stress aa gaya hoga kisi baat ko lekar ki usne aisa step liya ki apni jaan hi le lee. On the work front, too, she was a thorough professional. I think her break up is the reason for this. I am talking based on whatever I have been hearing."

Furthermore, Sanjeev also shared how Tunisha suffered a panic attack a few days ago and later on, she went to a doctor. She told doctors that she was cheated on and used. Tunisha's uncle said, "She had a panic attack five-six days ago and visited a doctor. She told the doctor ki uske saath dhokha hua hai aur usko use kiya hai. She had also shared this episode with her mother and her house help. Who has been with them for the past one-and-a-half year."

As per reports, Tunisha and Sheezan were in a relationship. But the couple then parted ways in November 2022. The actress slipped into depression after Sheezan refused to marry her. During integration, Khan confessed he was dating the late actress.