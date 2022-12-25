Who is Sheezan Khan, Tunisha Sharma's rumored BF arrested by Mumbai Police?

While it has come in as a shocker that the young television actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide yesterday evening, December 24, 2022, in the makeup room on sets of her show, there is a new development in the case now. After the late TV star's mother filed a complaint against Tunisha's co-star, Sheezan Khan has got arrested by the Mumbai police.

For the unversed, in a shocking turn of events, the spunky young actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide yesterday, December 24, 2022. She hanged herself in the makeup room of her Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul co-star, Sheezan Khan.

She allegedly committed suicide on the sets of her television show yesterday evening. The shooting of the show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, was in progress at the sets in the Vasai area on Saturday evening, when this happened. She ended up hanging herself in the makeup room of her co-star.

The police officials said that Tunisha Sharma had gone to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When they broke down the door, she was hanging inside. When she got taken to the hospital, the doctors declared her dead. It is a heart-breaking moment for her family and the fans to know that the 20-year-old star in the making took such an extreme step.

Who is Sheezan Khan?

Sheezan Khan is an Indian television actor. He has appeared in many successful shows like Jodha Akbar, Silsila Pyaar Ka, Chandra Nandini, Prithvi Vallabh: Itihaas Bhi, Rahasya Bhi, Tara From Satara, Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Raavan, Nazar 2, Pavitra: Bharose Ka Safar, and recently is essaying the lead role of Ali Baba in the SAB TV show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. He has also been a TEDx speaker.

Sheezan Khan arrested by the Mumbai Police

Today, the television actor has got arrested by the Mumbai police. After arresting Sheezan, ACP Chandrakant Jadhav said, "Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma's co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the set of a TV serial. Her mother has registered a complaint. We are investigating this." Waliv police further informed that a case under section 306 of the IPC has got registered against Sheezan. They also added that he will be presented in court today. Tunisha Sharma's mother, in the FIR complaint filed, claimed that Sharma and Khan were in love and blamed the latter for her daughter's extreme step, the police said.

For those unaware, The 20-year-old Tunisha started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Since then, Tunisha has featured in several shows and Bollywood movies, most prominently playing the childhood roles of Katrina Kaif's characters in films like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho. . She was shooting for the television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, in which she played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam. Besides this, she has also featured in several music videos.