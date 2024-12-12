AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock In Focus After Green UAS Certification: Retail Neutral After Mammoth Rally In A Month

The certification validates commercial small UAS as cyber-secure and will provide a wider variety of secure unmanned aerial systems (UAS) than the current Blue 2.0 list to conduct mission sets, according to the firm.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock In Focus After Green UAS Certification: Retail Neutral After Mammoth Rally In A Month
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 12:01 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 12:01 AM IST

AgEagle Aerial Systems, a provider of unmanned aerial systems, sensors and software solutions, announced that it has been granted Green UAS certification from the Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI).

AUVSI describes itself as the world’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems, autonomy, and robotics.

The certification validates commercial small UAS as cyber-secure and will provide a wider variety of secure unmanned aerial systems (UAS) than the current Blue 2.0 list to conduct mission sets, according to the firm.

Shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems were down over 13% on Wednesday. However, the slide is dwarfed by the whopping 176% surge in the last one month.

Notably, in November the firm announced it has secured 17 new purchase orders for eBee TAC drones from U.S. defense and security customers.

The firm stated that the eBee TAC platform offers unparalleled advantages in surveillance, mapping, and 3D visualization-vital capabilities for both defense and cross-industry applications that demand accuracy and operational reliability.

Interestingly, the month of October witnessed some crucial corporate developments. The firm announced the closing of a public offering with gross proceeds of approximately $6.5 million.

The company had then said it expects to use the proceeds for the repayment of an outstanding note and the remainder for general corporate and working capital purposes.

However, with a decline in stock price, the company had to execute a 50:1 reverse stock split.

Meanwhile, on Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘neutral’ territory (48/100) on Wednesday.

UAVS’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:27 p.m. ET on Dec. 11, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits UAVS’ Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:27 p.m. ET on Dec. 11, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Most user comments on Stocktwits indicate a positive take on the stock.

Despite the recent rally, shares of the firm have lost over 95% since the beginning of the year.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Alaska Air Stock Flies High After Investor Day Sparks Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Hopeful

Alaska Air Stock Flies High After Investor Day Sparks Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Hopeful

‘Magnificent 7’ Stocks Take Off On CPI Data, Trump’s FTC Nominee: Analyst Says 'Christmas Comes Early’ For Tech

‘Magnificent 7’ Stocks Take Off On CPI Data, Trump’s FTC Nominee: Analyst Says 'Christmas Comes Early’ For Tech

Broadcom Stock Jumps On Apple AI Chip Collaboration Reports: Retail Eyes New Highs

Broadcom Stock Jumps On Apple AI Chip Collaboration Reports: Retail Eyes New Highs

Rigetti Shares Fall After Short Seller Critique: Retail Only Gets More Pumped Up

Rigetti Shares Fall After Short Seller Critique: Retail Only Gets More Pumped Up

Tesla Stock Strikes New All-Time High After 3 Years, Musk’s Wealth Bloats To $384B: Retail Bulls Charge In

Tesla Stock Strikes New All-Time High After 3 Years, Musk’s Wealth Bloats To $384B: Retail Bulls Charge In

Recent Stories

Alaska Air Stock Flies High After Investor Day Sparks Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Hopeful

Alaska Air Stock Flies High After Investor Day Sparks Price Target Hikes: Retail Stays Hopeful

‘Magnificent 7’ Stocks Take Off On CPI Data, Trump’s FTC Nominee: Analyst Says 'Christmas Comes Early’ For Tech

‘Magnificent 7’ Stocks Take Off On CPI Data, Trump’s FTC Nominee: Analyst Says 'Christmas Comes Early’ For Tech

Broadcom Stock Jumps On Apple AI Chip Collaboration Reports: Retail Eyes New Highs

Broadcom Stock Jumps On Apple AI Chip Collaboration Reports: Retail Eyes New Highs

Rigetti Shares Fall After Short Seller Critique: Retail Only Gets More Pumped Up

Rigetti Shares Fall After Short Seller Critique: Retail Only Gets More Pumped Up

Tesla Stock Strikes New All-Time High After 3 Years, Musk’s Wealth Bloats To $384B: Retail Bulls Charge In

Tesla Stock Strikes New All-Time High After 3 Years, Musk’s Wealth Bloats To $384B: Retail Bulls Charge In

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon