Tunisha Sharma's mother files police complaint against co-actor Sheezan Khan

It has been a shocker for the Indian television industry overall. But the bubbly actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself inside the makeup room on sets of the show Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul. Now in a new development, the late television actress's mother has filed a police complaint against her co-actor Sheezan Khan.

While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't be done, since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality.

In a shocking turn of events, the spunky young actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide yesterday, December 24, 2022. She hanged herself in the makeup room of her Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul co-star, Sheezan Khan. She allegedly committed suicide on the sets of her television show yesterday evening. She ended up hanging herself in the makeup room of her co-star. When she got taken to the hospital, the doctors declared her dead. It is a heart-breaking moment for her family and the fans to know that the 20-year-old star in the making took such an extreme step.

The reasons for her attempting this have still not been clear. Now there is a new development in the tale. According to recent reports, the late television actress's mother, has filed an official complaint against Sheezan Khan.

In a recent development, DCP Chandrakant Jadhav spoke to the media and shared that the late actress' mother has filed a complaint against the show's lead actor Sheezan Khan for alleged abetment. According to reports in a leading entertainment publication, Tunisha was supposedly pregnant. Well, the post-mortem reports will be out tomorrow. These reports will clarify if the actress was pregnant or not.

Moreover, the police officials also shared that they will investigate the matter from the angle of both things, that is, murder and suicide. Although there were no suicide notes got recovered from the spot. The police are questioning all the people present during that time on sets.

The 20-year-old Tunisha started her career with the TV show Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, and later starred in shows like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love, Ishq Subhan Allah, and Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Since then, Tunisha has featured in several shows and Bollywood movies, most prominently playing the childhood roles of Katrina Kaif's characters. She was shooting for the television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, in which she played the role of Shehzaadi Mariam. Besides this, she has also featured in several music videos.