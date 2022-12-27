Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tunisha Sharma Funeral Updates: Late actress's mortal remains taken to crematorium for final rites

    It is indeed the most unexpected happening which has shaken the entire industry. Every day some explosive revelation related to the late actress's relationship with Sheezan is coming out, which is getting even people into a state of shock. Tunisha Sharma's mortal remains have got taken to the crematorium in an ambulance. Actor Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq breaks down into tears during her funeral.

    Tunisha Sharma Funeral Updates: Late actress's mortal remains taken to crematorium for final rites
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 4:56 PM IST

    While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality. Tunisha Sharma's suicide has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, Tunisha got discovered to be hanging in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

    For those who do not know, Tunisha's mother, Vanita, filed a complaint against her Ali Baba co-star Sheezan M Khan on Sunday. In a media statement, Vanita shared that Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. She said, "First, he had a relationship with her, saying that, he would surely marry her, and later broke up with her. He was already involved with another woman. Yet, he got into a relationship with Tunisha, and used her for three to four months. He should be punished severely for that." It was after her mother's complaint to the police and her statement that, Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide.

    ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Funeral Update: Late actress's body taken home, close friends arrive for last respects

    Sheezan Khan will be in police custody till December 28, 2022. The police are interrogating the actor and trying to find out what happened between the two that led the actress to end her life. Tunisha Sharma's mortal remains were handed over to the family last night. She is being cremated at Goddev Shamshan Bhumi in Bhayander East in Mumbai today between 3 pm to 5 pm.

    ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Suicide: The late actress's funeral at 3 PM, Ex Sheezan Khan teary-eyed during interrogation

    In the middle of her ongoing funeral, Tunisha Sharma's alleged ex-boyfriend and television actor Sheezan Khan's sister, Falaq Naaz, broke down badly seeing the late actress's last rites ceremony. She was hugging a woman, and crying her heart out at the painful sight.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 4:56 PM IST
