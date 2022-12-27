Tunisha Sharma Funeral Update: Late actress's body taken home, close friends arrive for last respects

It is indeed the most unexpected happening which has shaken the entire industry. Every day some explosive revelation related to the late actress's relationship with Sheezan is coming out, which is getting even people into a state of shock. Tunisha Sharma's last rites and funeral ceremony will begin shortly. Some of her closest friends and colleagues, Shivin Narang, Kanwar Dhillon, Ashnoor Kaur, and Vishal Jethwa, have arrived at her Mira Road residence to pay their last respects to the late actress.

While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality. Tunisha Sharma's suicide has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked.

On December 24, Tunisha got discovered to be hanging in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

For those who do not know, Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma on Sunday filed a complaint against her Ali Baba co-star Sheezan M Khan. In a media statement, Vanita shared that Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. She said, "First, he had a relationship with her saying that he will marry her, and later broke up with her. He was already involved with another woman and yet got into a relationship with Tunisha, and used her for three to four months. He should be punished for that." It was after her mother's complaint to the police and her statement, that, Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide.

In a recent new development in the Tunisha Sharma Suicide case, her last rites and funeral ceremony will begin shortly. Some of her closest friends and colleagues, Shivin Narang, Kanwar Dhillon, Abbas-Mustaan, and Vishal Jethwa, have arrived at her Mira Road residence to pay their last respects to the late actress. Her mortal remains have also arrived at the late actress's Mira Road residence in Mumbai.

Needless to say many of her closest friends have been mourning and really emotional about this. For those unaware, Tunisha Sharma's death case is taking new turns as her alleged boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, is currently under custody by Waliv police. He is getting interrogated by the police in detail. Also, the answers to many unanswered questions got revealed.

According to a senior police officer, Sheezan has admitted that after the Shraddha and Aftab case, the actor felt really scared and petrified. It was the main factor in breaking up with Tunisha, keeping the age gap and religion factor into consideration. Tunisha's funeral will take place between 3 pm to 5 pm and she will be cremated in Mira Road according to the priests who have arrived in her building.