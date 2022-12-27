Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tunisha Sharma Funeral Update: Late actress's body taken home, close friends arrive for last respects

    It is indeed the most unexpected happening which has shaken the entire industry. Every day some explosive revelation related to the late actress's relationship with Sheezan is coming out, which is getting even people into a state of shock. Tunisha Sharma's last rites and funeral ceremony will begin shortly. Some of her closest friends and colleagues, Shivin Narang, Kanwar Dhillon, Ashnoor Kaur, and Vishal Jethwa, have arrived at her Mira Road residence to pay their last respects to the late actress. 

    Tunisha Sharma Funeral Update: Late actress's body taken home, close friends arrive for last respects vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 4:25 PM IST

    While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality. Tunisha Sharma's suicide has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. 

    On December 24, Tunisha got discovered to be hanging in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

    ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Suicide: The late actress's funeral at 3 PM, Ex Sheezan Khan teary-eyed during interrogation

    For those who do not know, Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma on Sunday filed a complaint against her Ali Baba co-star Sheezan M Khan. In a media statement, Vanita shared that Sheezan cheated on Tunisha. She said, "First, he had a relationship with her saying that he will marry her, and later broke up with her. He was already involved with another woman and yet got into a relationship with Tunisha, and used her for three to four months. He should be punished for that." It was after her mother's complaint to the police and her statement, that, Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide.

    In a recent new development in the Tunisha Sharma Suicide case, her last rites and funeral ceremony will begin shortly. Some of her closest friends and colleagues, Shivin Narang, Kanwar Dhillon, Abbas-Mustaan, and Vishal Jethwa, have arrived at her Mira Road residence to pay their last respects to the late actress. Her mortal remains have also arrived at the late actress's Mira Road residence in Mumbai.

    Needless to say many of her closest friends have been mourning and really emotional about this. For those unaware, Tunisha Sharma's death case is taking new turns as her alleged boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, is currently under custody by Waliv police. He is getting interrogated by the police in detail. Also, the answers to many unanswered questions got revealed.

    ALSO READ: Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Actress's uncle reveals she ended her life because of breakup with Sheezan Khan

    According to a senior police officer, Sheezan has admitted that after the Shraddha and Aftab case, the actor felt really scared and petrified. It was the main factor in breaking up with Tunisha, keeping the age gap and religion factor into consideration. Tunisha's funeral will take place between 3 pm to 5 pm and she will be cremated in Mira Road according to the priests who have arrived in her building.

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 4:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Rashmika has no future in Bollywood' predicts KRK; also read what he said about Ranveer's career and more RBA

    'Rashmika has no future in Bollywood' predicts KRK; also read what he said about Ranveer's career and more

    pro-wrestling Cody Rhodes appears on RAW; talks about winning the WWE Championship-ayh

    Cody Rhodes appears on RAW; talks about winning the WWE Championship

    Tunisha Sharma Suicide: The late actress's funeral at 3 PM, Ex Sheezan Khan teary-eyed during interrogation vma

    Tunisha Sharma Suicide: The late actress's funeral at 3 PM, Ex Sheezan Khan teary-eyed during interrogation

    IIFA 2023 Nominations: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra lead the list vma

    IIFA 2023 Nominations: Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Brahmastra lead the list

    Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam loses her calm, throws boiling water on Vikas Manaktala - WATCH vma

    Bigg Boss 16: Archana Gautam loses her calm, throws boiling water on Vikas Manaktala - WATCH

    Recent Stories

    'Rashmika has no future in Bollywood' predicts KRK; also read what he said about Ranveer's career and more RBA

    'Rashmika has no future in Bollywood' predicts KRK; also read what he said about Ranveer's career and more

    pro-wrestling Cody Rhodes appears on RAW; talks about winning the WWE Championship-ayh

    Cody Rhodes appears on RAW; talks about winning the WWE Championship

    Urfi Javed SEXY topless video: Actress shocks netizens with nude post; barely covers herself with 'breakfast' plate RBA

    Urfi Javed SEXY topless video: Actress shocks netizens with nude post; barely covers herself with plate

    Mercury plummeting in North India triggers memefest Check out gcw

    Mercury plummeting in North India triggers memefest; Check out

    Most corrupt family in Indian politics BJP slams Gandhi family AJR

    'Most corrupt family in Indian politics': BJP slams Gandhi family

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon