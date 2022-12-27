Tunisha Sharma Suicide: The late actress's funeral at 3 PM, Ex Sheezan Khan teary-eyed during interrogation

While even allegedly attempting suicide or any similar act of ending life is really a painful thing to think about, be it television celebs or people they do commit it. It shouldn't happen since there are many other ways to deal with problems. But, sadly, it is a bitter reality. Tunisha Sharma's suicide has left everyone in the Indian television industry shocked. On December 24, she was found hanging in the make-up room of her ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the sets of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Sheezan has got arrested under section 306 of the IPC for abetment of suicide on the complaint of the late actress's mother.

Recently, we got to know how The late actress's ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan, who has gotten arrested by the Waliv police, broke his silence. The star opened up on how the Shraddha Walker case forced him to break up with his ex-girlfriend. Now, the actress's funeral will be held at 3 PM today. While it is a really shocking thing that actors commit suicide, but taking our own life is not an apt solution to problems.

Recently, late TV actress Tunisha Sharma's uncle, in his interview quote to a leading entertainment portal, claimed that Tunisha committed suicide because of being wronged and cheated by Sheezan. He said, "Tunisha and Sheezan have been close to each other since their show's beginning. About ten days ago, Tunisha had an anxiety attack. She got admitted to the hospital. When I, and her mother, went to meet Tunisha in the hospital, she told us that she was wronged and cheated."

In another quote with a leading entertainment portal, Tunisha Sharma's uncle also questioned the actor's reasoning behind breaking up with her. He said, "Someone told me that Sheezan had said he broke up with her because of the religious divide. Then why did you start all this? For three months, they went around together. Why did you have her meet your mother? His mother and sister used to call her up, and they spoke regularly. If you are from a different community. And, knowing that you cannot pull through then why?".