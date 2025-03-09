IIFA 2025: Kareena Kapoor meets Urfi Javed; actresses share fangirl moment

IIFA stage has set many memorable moments including fangirl moments and reunions. Let's look at the wonderful moments on IIFA green carpet.

Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 9, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

IIFA awards 2025 is trending all over the internet with the reunions and glitz of stunning celebrities. The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, held in Jaipur, Rajasthan offers the highlights of evening with fan girl moments and long break reunions. The IIFA Awards 2025 saw some of Bollywood's biggest names grace the green carpet. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bebo of bollywood made heads turn with in a stunning red and gold ensemble corset and traditional fit. On the other hand, Urfi Javed flaunted her style by choosing bold fashion statement in a striking black outfit. The sensations of two different domains and two different eras came together. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Urfi Javed's meeting was one of the most talked-about moments of the night. The two celebrities shared a warm and friendly interaction on the green carpet. Urfi Javed expressing her admiration for Kareena stating "Meeting Kareena Kapoor Khan was a dream come true for me. She has always been an inspiration, and I couldn't believe I was standing next to her," Urfi said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, known for her confidence and beauty, talked about Urfi and showed her admiration stating, "Urfi is a true fashion icon. I love how she experiments with her style and isn't afraid to take risks. It's wonderful to see such bold and confident women in the industry''. 

Talking to the hosts at the green carpet, Urfi Javed said, '' I am here because my show is nominated "Follow Karle Yaar'. Honestly, when I came, I was thinking that I'll win the award and celebrate. Then, I saw kareena kapoor on the carpet. She herself came to me calling 'Urfiiiii'. I was about to faint with happiness, and I felt, I got my award and I need nothing. I met Kareena Kapoor, what else do I need?''

