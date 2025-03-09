Selena Gomez shares heartfelt birthday message for fiance Benny Blanco: What I did to deserve you'

Read Full Article

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share a heartfelt birthday post for her fiance, Benny Blanco.

The singer-actress posted a carousel of pictures showcasing special moments from their relationship, including their vacations, red-carpet appearances, and intimate moments.

Gomez captioned the post, "I'm not sure what I did to deserve you but damn am I glad you were born.. happy birthday baby."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)



In a recent interview with People magazine, Gomez opened up about her relationship with Blanco, highlighting the importance of feeling valued, seen, and respected.

"My perspective on it, in a simplistic way, is that I actually feel valued. I feel seen. I feel respected. And I think that's all I've ever really wanted," she shared.

Gomez also expressed her gratitude for Blanco's unconditional love and patience, saying, "He gets so weirded out by me saying this, but genuinely, 10 years ago, I wasn't in a space in my life where I could have accepted the kind of patience, the kind of unconditional love that he gives me."

Blanco, who has been dating Gomez since 2023, also shared his thoughts on relationships, advising, "Find your best friend and don't settle. Happy wife, happy life."

The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2024, is set to release their collaborative album, 'I Said I Love You First,' on March 21.

ALSO READ: Karla Sofia Gascon speaks out on Oscars controversy: 'I will continue to learn..'

Latest Videos