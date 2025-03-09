Bharat Electronics to IOL: 9 stock picks before Holi for high return

Business
HUDCO's board may announce the second interim dividend on Monday i.e. 9th March. Its record date is already fixed on 14th March. This share can earn profit.
Bharat Electronics share will trade as ex-dividend stock this week. The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share to the shareholders. Record date is March 11.
The board of GR Infra Project is also going to give dividend to its shareholders. The record date has been fixed as March 13 for this.
IOL Chemicals shares will be split in the ratio of 1:5 this week. That is, each share of the company will be divided into five pieces. Its record date is March 11.
Mehai Technology's stock is going to split in the ratio of 1:10 this week. Its record date is March 14 and ex-date is March 13.
Shalimar Agencies' share is also splitting in the ratio of 1:10 this week. Its record date is March 14 and ex-date is March 13.
This week Shangar Decor's stock is also going to split in the ratio of 1:5. The record date for this is also March 14 and the ex-date is March 13.
SBC Exports announces a 1:2 bonus share issue, offering 1 bonus share for every 2 shares held. The record date for this is March 10.
Vipul Organics has decided to bring a rights issue of 44.37 lakh new shares. These stocks will be issued at Rs 46 per share, the total value of which will be around Rs 25 crore.
Investment in the stock market is subject to all kinds of risks. Be sure to take the advice of a good expert before investing in any stock.
