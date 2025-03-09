Entertainment

IIFA 2025: Shah Rukh Khan to Shahid: Top 7 stars with most award

The IIFA Awards have completed 25 years. Its silver jubilee celebration is being held in Jaipur. Let us tell you about the stars who have won the most IIFAs...

1. Hrithik Roshan (5 IIFA Awards for Best Actor)

Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2001), Koi... Mil Gaya (2004), Krrish (2007), Jodhaa Akbar (2009), Vikram Vedha (2023).

2. Shah Rukh Khan (5 IIFA Awards for Best Actor)

Devdas (2003), Veer-Zaara (2005), Chak De! India (2008), My Name Is Khan (2011), Jawan (2024).

3. Shahid Kapoor (3 IIFA Awards for Best Actor)

Haider (2015), Udta Punjab (2017), Kabir Singh (2020).

4. Amitabh Bachchan (2 IIFA Awards for Best Actor)

Black (2006), Paa (2010).

5. Ranbir Kapoor (2 IIFA Awards for Best Actor)

Rockstar (2013), Barfi! (2013).

6. Ranveer Singh (2 IIFA Awards for Best Actor)

Bajirao Mastani (2016), Padmaavat (2019).

