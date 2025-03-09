Karla Sofia Gascon speaks out on Oscars controversy: 'I will continue to learn..'

Read Full Article

In a heartfelt statement, Karla Sofia Gascon, the star of the Oscar-nominated film 'Emilia Perez,' shared her thoughts on the controversy that surrounded her during the Academy Awards season.

Gascon, who faced backlash over resurfaced tweets containing anti-Islam and racist remarks, apologized for her past actions and expressed her commitment to learning and growth.

"With no excuse, and without any intention to justify any of my past actions, I apologize to all I have offended at any point in my life and throughout my journey," Gascon said, adding, "I humbly ask for their forgiveness and, to honour their kindness and understanding, I promise I will commit to continuing to learn and listen, so as not to make the same mistakes in the future," as per Deadline.

Gascon's statement comes after a tumultuous Oscars season, during which she faced criticism for her past tweets and was embroiled in controversy surrounding the film 'Emilia Perez.'

Despite the backlash, Gascon attended the Oscars ceremony, where she was recognized for her work in the film.

In her statement, Gascon also addressed the criticism surrounding the film, which was deeply unpopular in Mexico.

She expressed her support for Mexico and its people, stating that the country holds a special place in her heart.

Gascon's statement also reflected on the importance of self-awareness, growth, and accountability.

While navigating the complexities of her own journey, she offered a powerful message of hope and resilience.

"I want to open an honest discussion and reflection on mental health," Gascon said, adding, "Throughout different stages of my life, I have gone through dark moments--episodes in which despair led me to unexpected places."

