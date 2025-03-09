Rakul Preet Singh skips IIFA 2025 for a family vacation; the actress reveals why

Read Full Article

The surprising news for the fans is Rakul Preet Singh's absence at the IIFA awards 2025. While this is considered one of the most prestigious awards, the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) awards this year. Instead, she chose to go on a family vacation, prioritizing her personal life and quality time with her family over the award function.

Rakul Preet Singh skips IIFA 2025:

Rakul Preet Singh took to her Instagram handle to share her pictures from a family vacation in the Maldives. Rakul was seen enjoying nice water time with her husband, Jacky Bhagnani, and the whole family. Rakul previously revealed how her priority list goes, stating, ''Family is my top priority, and I believe in maintaining a healthy work-life balance. The IIFA Awards are important, but spending time with my family is priceless.''.

Following her previous release, 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi,' with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar, this actress seems to be taking a well-deserved break. She recently stated, ''I've been working non-stop, and this vacation is a chance for me to recharge and reconnect with my family. It's essential to take a step back and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

While some fans were disappointed by her absence at the IIFA Awards, fans are eagerly waiting for her stylish outfits to start a new trend. Many supported her decision and praised her for prioritizing her family.

Rakul Preet Singh's Career:

Rakul Preet Singh is a well-known Indian actress who ruled the South Indian film industry for a few years and then moved to Bollywood. Her notable work for the entertainment industry got a huge fanbase for her even after she moved to Bollywood; south fans still love her the same way. She has many notable films in her filmography, like Dhruva, Chhatriwali, Doctor G, De De Pyaar De, Dev, Spyder, Sarrainodu, Bruce Lee, Nannaku Prematho, etc., that are true reflections of her talent and determination as an actress.

