Tollywood's Allu Aravind to soon hold talks with Telangana Congress govt: here's what he said

Telugu actor Allu Aravind, who has given many super hits movies through his production house Geetha Arts will soon be meeting the Congress leaders who are soon expected to form the government in Telangana. The KCR government, which had been in place for many years, will be replaced by the state's Congress.

Allu Aravind is one of the Telugu cinema industry's producers who has been vocal on social issues, including politics. He has always been the go-to man for many in the industry who have problems. Allu Aravind, who has provided several blockbuster hits through his production business Geetha Arts, has now remarked on the situation of Telangana's new administration.

After the Telangana assembly elections, the KCR administration, which has been in power for many years, will be replaced by the Congress government. For the first election in Telangana, the Indian National Congress won a total of 64 seats, defeating the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi. Changes in government may have a significant impact on the dynamics of the film business in the southern film industries, where politics and the film industries are intertwined. As a result, people's brains are filled with questions.

What will happen to the film business now that the administration has changed? Will the new administration bring about any changes? What will the government do to help the film industry? Against this backdrop, Allu Aravind, an industry veteran, has welcomed the Congress administration to office. He was pleased with the emergence of the Congress administration in Telangana. He welcomed the Congress government on behalf of the film business and announced that he will meet with its leaders soon. He pointed out that Congress governments are not strangers to assisting the film sector. According to Allu Aravind, the film industry has had a lot of assistance from the previous administration, and the film fraternity believes that the current government would do the same.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected Congress administration, scheduled for December 4, has been postponed due to dispute among the 64 MLAs over the choice of Chief Minister.