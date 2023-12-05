Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Animal': Bobby Deol on his limited screen time, 'It's not the length, it's the substance'

    Bobby Deol said that since he had only 15 days of work, he knew he wouldn't be there throughout the film and wished he had more scenes.

    'Animal': Bobby Deol on his limited screen time, 'It's not the length, it's the substance'
    Bobby Deol has received a lot of accolades for his outstanding performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's recent film 'Animal'. The film has made box office records by becoming the biggest opener for a non-holiday release for a Hindi film. On its first day, 'Animal' grossed Rs 116 crore at the global box office.

    Despite the hoopla around Bobby's appearance in 'Animal', moviegoers were disappointed by the actor's little screen time in the film. Bobby has now addressed the issue in a new interview.

    Bobby Deol on his role

    According to Bobby, the length of the role does not matter, but the type of character does. It has so much substance and he wished he had more scenes. He said that when he signed the contract, he knew this was what he had. The actor stated that he was grateful to God that he was given the chance to play this role by Sandeep Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga. 

    The 54-year-old actor said that since he had only 15 days of work, he knew wouldn't be there throughout the film. But he was sure that people would notice him, but he never realized that he would get so much love, appreciation, and affection. "It's like wow! It's amazing," he said.

    Deol also believes there is room for a spin-off based on his 'Animal' persona. "There should be a spin-off because people adore the character. It's motivating to know that people love your work and want to see more of you in that role. "It feels good," he continued.

    'Animal'

    Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol's vengeance drama centers on a terrible father-son relationship. Ranbir plays his father's son, while Anil Kapoor plays the emotionally inaccessible father. Rashmika Mandanna also plays Ranbir's wife, Geetanjali, in the film. The film was released on December 01, 2023. 

