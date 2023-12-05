Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgan, Tabu-starrer to release on this date

    Renowned duo Ajay Devgn and Tabu join forces in the much-anticipated romantic drama 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,' helmed by director Neeraj Pandey. The film's eagerly awaited release date has been officially revealed.

    'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgan, Tabu-starrer to release on this date
    Sanjana Santhosh
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    Ajay Devgn and Tabu, renowned for their collaboration in 'Drishyam 2', are set to reunite for a captivating romantic drama titled 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'. This upcoming film, directed by the accomplished Neeraj Pandey of 'A Wednesday', 'Special 26', and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' fame, has been officially slated for release on April 26, 2024.

    Neeraj Pandey, expressing his excitement, conveyed the release date on Instagram with the poster and wrote, "And looking forward to your love and blessings." The poster of the film was also shared by Ajay Devgn and Tabu on their Instagram handle, has already generated buzz and anticipation among fans. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The cinematic endeavor promises a distinctive musical love story interwoven with an epic romantic narrative spanning two decades, from 2002 to 2023. Neeraj Pandey, in his sixth directorial venture, envisions 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' as a multi-language release, featuring not only the dynamic duo of Ajay Devgn and Tabu but also the talented Jimmy Shergill. The film is poised to be a visual spectacle, shot extensively in the bustling city of Mumbai, and boasts a stellar ensemble cast including Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. The original soundtrack for this cinematic masterpiece has been artfully composed by the renowned music director MM Keeravani. Produced by NH Studios, in association with Friday Filmworks Production, 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha!' is spearheaded by producers Shital Bhatia, Narendra Hirawat, and Kumar Mangat Pathak from Panorama Studios.

    On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for his role in 'Singham 3', also known as 'Singham Again'. This eagerly awaited installment not only brings back Devgn as Singham but also welcomes the return of Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. The film also features Kareena Kapoor and introduces Deepika Padukone as the first lady Singham, along with the entry of Tiger Shroff into the cop universe.

    Meanwhile, Tabu is set to grace the screen in 'The Crew', a project that also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon. The anticipation for these upcoming releases is palpable, promising a cinematic treat for audiences.

    ALSO READ: 'The Intern' remake: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan to start shooting from 2024? Read more

