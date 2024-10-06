Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why Rekha wears sindoor after husband Mukesh Aggarwal's death: TRUE reason uncovered

    Rekha's choice to wear sindoor continues to intrigue many, revealing a powerful connection to her past and personal journey after Mukesh Aggarwal's death.

    Why Rekha continues to wears sindoor after husband Mukesh Aggarwal's death: TRUE reason uncovered NTI
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 12:35 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

    Bollywood veteran Rekha continues to captivate audiences with her timeless elegance, particularly showcased through her traditional attire at various industry events. Recently, she made a striking appearance at the launch of Manish Malhotra’s new store, draped in a stunning pearl white saree and adorned with her signature sindoor. This iconic element of her look has long intrigued fans, prompting questions about its significance.

    Rekha first drew attention for her use of sindoor during Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding in 1980. Clad in traditional clothing, she surprised fellow guests, including notable stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, by sporting the vibrant red powder in her parting. At the time, she claimed that she was wearing it for a film shoot and had simply forgotten to remove it. However, this initial appearance marked the beginning of a lasting association between Rekha and Sindoor.

    In 1982, during a significant moment at the National Awards, Rekha provided insight into her choice to wear sindoor. While accepting the Best Actress award for her role in "Umrao Jaan," she was asked by then-President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy about the red mark in her hair. Her response, “In the city I come from, it’s fashionable to wear sindoor,” highlighted her cultural pride and personal style.

    After marrying Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990, Rekha frequently donned sindoor, which became even more poignant following his untimely death. Rather than shying away from public scrutiny, Rekha embraced the tradition. In a 2008 interview with Hindustan Times, she confidently remarked, “I don't care how other people feel about me. I think it looks really good on me; Sindoor is a good fit.”

    Rekha's steadfastness in wearing sindoor not only reflects her journey but also serves as a powerful statement of identity and resilience in the face of adversity. Through her elegant choices, she continues to inspire many, reminding us of the beauty of tradition intertwined with personal significance.

    ALSO READ Who is Allu Arjun's most loved hero from Bollywood?

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Rhea Chakraborty in trouble again? Actress summoned by IFSO in alleged Rs 500 crore fraud RBA

    Is Rhea Chakraborty in trouble again? Actress summoned by IFSO in alleged Rs 500 crore fraud

    Karan Johar's latest snap raises concern, fans call him 'too thin and sick' [PHOTO] NTI

    Karan Johar’s latest snap raises concern, fans call him ‘too thin and sick’ [PHOTO]

    I wll expose all her stories' Jasbir Jassi threats Kangana Ranaut over her comments on Punjab RBA

    'I'll expose all her stories' Jasbir Jassi threats Kangana Ranaut over her comments on Punjab

    Laapataa Ladies earns positive reviews from Japanese audiences after Oscar entry, Check it out!

    Laapataa Ladies earns positive reviews from Japanese audiences after Oscar entry, Check it out!

    Bigg Boss 18 Donkey to live with contestants on Salman Khan popular reality show RBA

    Bigg Boss 18: Donkey to live with contestants on Salman Khan's popular reality show—Read details

    Recent Stories

    IRCTC Offers 75% Discount on Train Tickets for Students and Patients; Special 25th Anniversary Deal RBA

    IRCTC Offers 75% Discount on Train Tickets: Special 25th Anniversary Deal

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurates new building, OPD at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur AJR

    Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren inaugurates new building, OPD at MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur

    Gold price in India: Know how expensive it became in a week RBA

    Gold price in India: Know how expensive it became in a week

    Did you know THIS woman tried to stop Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's marriage? Here's why! RBA

    Did you know THIS woman tried to stop Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai's marriage? Here's why!

    cricket Women's T20 World Cup: India face Pakistan in a crucial match scr

    Women's T20 World Cup: India face Pakistan in a crucial match

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon