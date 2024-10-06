Why Rekha wears sindoor after husband Mukesh Aggarwal's death: TRUE reason uncovered

Bollywood veteran Rekha continues to captivate audiences with her timeless elegance, particularly showcased through her traditional attire at various industry events. Recently, she made a striking appearance at the launch of Manish Malhotra’s new store, draped in a stunning pearl white saree and adorned with her signature sindoor. This iconic element of her look has long intrigued fans, prompting questions about its significance.

Rekha first drew attention for her use of sindoor during Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s wedding in 1980. Clad in traditional clothing, she surprised fellow guests, including notable stars like Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, by sporting the vibrant red powder in her parting. At the time, she claimed that she was wearing it for a film shoot and had simply forgotten to remove it. However, this initial appearance marked the beginning of a lasting association between Rekha and Sindoor.

In 1982, during a significant moment at the National Awards, Rekha provided insight into her choice to wear sindoor. While accepting the Best Actress award for her role in "Umrao Jaan," she was asked by then-President Neelam Sanjiva Reddy about the red mark in her hair. Her response, “In the city I come from, it’s fashionable to wear sindoor,” highlighted her cultural pride and personal style.

After marrying Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990, Rekha frequently donned sindoor, which became even more poignant following his untimely death. Rather than shying away from public scrutiny, Rekha embraced the tradition. In a 2008 interview with Hindustan Times, she confidently remarked, “I don't care how other people feel about me. I think it looks really good on me; Sindoor is a good fit.”

Rekha's steadfastness in wearing sindoor not only reflects her journey but also serves as a powerful statement of identity and resilience in the face of adversity. Through her elegant choices, she continues to inspire many, reminding us of the beauty of tradition intertwined with personal significance.

