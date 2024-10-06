7 must-visit Durga Puja pandals in Bangalore

Lifestyle
Here are seven popular ones you might consider visiting.
Held at Ulsoor, this is one of the oldest and most traditional Durga Puja celebrations in Bangalore.
Located in JP Nagar, this pandal is known for its grand decorations and cultural programs.
Situated in Sarjapur, this pandal attracts many visitors with its elaborate decorations and cultural performances.
Located in the Jayamahal area, this pandal is famous for its stunning decorations and traditional idol, drawing large crowds every year.
Held in Indiranagar, this puja is known for its community spirit and artistic decorations.
Located in Koramangala, this pandal is known for its cultural programs and authentic Bengali food stalls.
This puja pandal is famous for its traditional rituals and cultural festivities, Held in Malleswaram.