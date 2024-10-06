Lifestyle

7 must-visit Durga Puja pandals in Bangalore

Here are seven popular ones you might consider visiting.

Bangalore Puja Committee (BPC)

Held at Ulsoor, this is one of the oldest and most traditional Durga Puja celebrations in Bangalore.

Sarathi Socio-Cultural Trust

Located in JP Nagar, this pandal is known for its grand decorations and cultural programs.

Sarjapur Social and Cultural Association (SSCA)

Situated in Sarjapur, this pandal attracts many visitors with its elaborate decorations and cultural performances.

Jayamahal Sarbajanin Durga Puja

Located in the Jayamahal area, this pandal is famous for its stunning decorations and traditional idol, drawing large crowds every year.

Indiranagar Sree Sree Sharodiya Durga Puja

Held in Indiranagar, this puja is known for its community spirit and artistic decorations.

Bengali Association Bangalore (BAB

Located in Koramangala, this pandal is known for its cultural programs and authentic Bengali food stalls.

Bengali Cultural Association (BCA)

This puja pandal is famous for its traditional rituals and cultural festivities, Held in Malleswaram.

