Scooby-Dooby-Doo: Delhi Police teams up with Scooby-Doo to crack down on scammers (WATCH)

In the engaging announcement, a Delhi police official collaborates with Scooby-Doo and his team to warn the public about the dangers of unknown video calls. The message highlighted that recipients should not engage with any unexpected video calls, especially if the caller claims to be a police officer.

In a move to tackle the rising threats of financial frauds and scams, the Delhi Police has partnered with the iconic 90s character, Scooby-Doo. As part of a campaign inspired by the recent release of the Scooby-Doo series, the police have launched a new video aimed at raising awareness about ongoing scams, particularly those involving callers impersonating police officers.

"Agar koi unknown video call aaye, mat uthana. Wo tumse kahega main police hoon, bilkul bharosa mat karna. Wo bas chahta tumko darana, tum bilkul mat darna," the video advised.

Additionally, the public is urged to report any fraudulent activities by dialing 1930, ensuring that victims can quickly alert the authorities. The video features beloved characters from the Scooby-Doo franchise, including Fred, Shaggy, Daphne, and Velma, sparking nostalgia among fans of the classic series.

This initiative is part of a broader trend where the Delhi Police creatively employs memes and popular culture references to spread awareness on important issues. Previously, the police joined the "Pookie" meme trend to promote road safety, urging motorists to be cautious and wear helmets with the message: "You are someone's Pookie. Forget excuses. Wear a helmet, if you do not want that someone to be Dukhi."

