Ten expelled from RG Kar Medical College for allegations of bullying, misconduct

    First Published Oct 6, 2024, 2:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 6, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

    The administration of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital has expelled as many as ten individuals, including doctors, house staff, and interns, due to serious allegations of bullying, misconduct, and sexual harassment. This action comes in the wake of ongoing investigations into former principal Sandip Ghosh, who is under scrutiny by central agencies for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor on August 9 within the college premises. Ghosh is also being investigated for financial irregularities during his tenure.

    It is reportedly said that the expelled individuals are reportedly close associates of Ghosh. Allegations against them include threatening fellow students to fail examinations, forcefully collecting money, filing false FIRs against students, and engaging in physical violence.

    According to reports, they have also been accused of coercing juniors into purchasing drugs and alcohol during late-night hours and forcing them to perform obscene acts in the boys' common room. Additional accusations include physical violence against students residing in the Manicktala Hostel and using abusive language in front of their parents.

    The college administration's decision to expel these individuals was based on findings from the Institutional Enquiry Committee, which concluded that the staff and students were guilty of the aforementioned misconduct.

    Furthermore, other names identified with "substantial evidence of sexual harassment against women" have been referred to the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for further investigation and action.

    The shocking rape and murder case has drawn attention to the troubling conditions in medical colleges throughout West Bengal. Complaints have emerged from students across at least seven medical colleges, raising concerns about safety and ethical conduct within these institutions.

    In addition to these allegations, students have reported being threatened and denied registration with the West Bengal Medical Council unless they paid bribes. The RG Kar Medical College incident has highlighted the urgent need for systemic reforms to ensure the safety and well-being of medical students in the state.

