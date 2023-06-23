Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Tiku Weds Sheru' to 'Kerala Crime Files'-11 new movies, web series to binge-watch this weekend on OTT

    This week's OTT releases offer a diverse range of entertainment options. From Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru to Disney Plus Hotstar's Kerala Crime Files and other exciting titles, viewers have plenty to choose from. Enjoy a captivating lineup of movies and series from the comfort of your home--- Amrita Ghosh

    Tiku Weds Sheru to Kerala Crime Files 11 new movies, web series to binge-watch this weekend on OTT ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 23, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

    As the big-ticket release Adipurush faces a lukewarm response at the box office, viewers are turning their attention to the plethora of options available on various streaming platforms. This week, OTT platforms are buzzing with a range of new releases, including original web series and movies that have been acquired for substantial prices. From Kangana Ranaut's production venture Tiku Weds Sheru to Disney Plus Hotstar's first-ever Malayalam web series Kerala Crime Files, there is no shortage of interesting titles hitting the streaming space. Let's take a closer look at the offerings on different OTT platforms:

    Amazon Prime Video:

    Tiku Weds Sheru - Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, this film releases on June 23.

    Malli Pelli - Set to premiere on June 23, this film promises an engaging narrative.

    Disney Plus Hotstar:

    Kerala Crime Files - Starting from June 23, this gripping web series explores intriguing crime stories in Kerala.

    Class of 09 - Released on June 19, this web series delves into the lives of a group of friends from an engineering college.

    Secret Invasion - Premiering on June 21, this Marvel series captivates audiences with its thrilling storyline.

    The Kerala Story - From June 23, this series takes viewers on a captivating journey through Kerala's rich history.

    World's Best - Starting June 23, this talent competition showcases exceptional performers from around the globe.

    Netflix:

    Take Care Of Maya (Hollywood) - Released on June 19, this movie presents an intriguing tale centered around Maya's well-being.

    Glamorous - Premiering on June 21, this series offers a glimpse into the glamorous and cutthroat world of the fashion industry.

    Sleeping Song - Set to release on June 22, this movie promises an emotionally charged narrative.

    Social Currency - Starting from June 22, this series explores the power dynamics and influence of social media.

    I Number - Releasing on June 23, this film delves into the complexities of identity and self-discovery.

    ZEE5:

    Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - Premiering on June 23, this movie showcases the bonds of love and brotherhood.

    Sony LIV:

    Agent - Starring Akhil Akkineni, this film releases on June 23, offering an action-packed experience.

    American Underdog - From June 25, viewers can enjoy this sports drama on the Sony LIV platform.

    Lions Gate Play:

    John Wick 4 - Releasing on June 23, this highly anticipated action film is sure to thrill fans.

    Slumber - Premiering on June 23, this psychological thriller promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

    ALSO READ: Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma unveil annoying habits and real-life chemistry ATG

    With such a diverse and exciting lineup, viewers have plenty of options to choose from across different OTT platforms. From riveting crime stories to mind-bending thrillers and captivating dramas, this week's releases cater to a wide range of tastes. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the immersive world of entertainment from the comfort of your own home.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sidharth Malhotra fat-shamed Parineeti Chopra during promotions of 'Hasee To Phasee'; WATCH THROWBACK VIDEO ADC

    Sidharth Malhotra fat-shamed Parineeti Chopra during promotions of 'Hasee To Phasee'; WATCH THROWBACK VIDEO

    Kerala Crime Files Review: Is Aju Varghese and Lal's latest web series worth your TIME? Read this RBA

    Kerala Crime Files Review: Is Aju Varghese and Lal's latest web series worth your TIME? Read this

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma unveil annoying habits and real-life chemistry

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma unveil annoying habits and real-life chemistry ATG

    King of Kotha Dulquer Salmaan teases fans on the motion poster release know DETAILS (MAH)

    King of Kotha: Dulquer Salmaan teases fans on the motion poster release; know DETAILS

    Dhoomam Review: Read THIS before buying tickets for Fahadh Faasil-Aparna Balamurali's latest movie RBA

    Dhoomam Review: Read THIS before buying tickets for Fahadh Faasil-Aparna Balamurali's latest movie

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra fat-shamed Parineeti Chopra during promotions of 'Hasee To Phasee'; WATCH THROWBACK VIDEO ADC

    Sidharth Malhotra fat-shamed Parineeti Chopra during promotions of 'Hasee To Phasee'; WATCH THROWBACK VIDEO

    football Sergio Busquets nears reunion with Lionel Messi as Inter Miami negotiations reach final stages osf

    Loading... Lionel Messi's reunion with former Barcelona teammate Sergio Busquets at Inter Miami

    Indian kids celebrate Halloween American youth dance to naatu naatu PM at state dinner gcw

    Indian kids celebrate Halloween, American youth dance to ‘Naatu Naatu’: PM at State Dinner

    Kerala Crime Files Review: Is Aju Varghese and Lal's latest web series worth your TIME? Read this RBA

    Kerala Crime Files Review: Is Aju Varghese and Lal's latest web series worth your TIME? Read this

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma unveil annoying habits and real-life chemistry

    Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma unveil annoying habits and real-life chemistry ATG

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon