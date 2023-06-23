'Tiku Weds Sheru' to 'Kerala Crime Files'-11 new movies, web series to binge-watch this weekend on OTT

This week's OTT releases offer a diverse range of entertainment options. From Kangana Ranaut's Tiku Weds Sheru to Disney Plus Hotstar's Kerala Crime Files and other exciting titles, viewers have plenty to choose from. Enjoy a captivating lineup of movies and series from the comfort of your home--- Amrita Ghosh

As the big-ticket release Adipurush faces a lukewarm response at the box office, viewers are turning their attention to the plethora of options available on various streaming platforms. This week, OTT platforms are buzzing with a range of new releases, including original web series and movies that have been acquired for substantial prices. From Kangana Ranaut's production venture Tiku Weds Sheru to Disney Plus Hotstar's first-ever Malayalam web series Kerala Crime Files, there is no shortage of interesting titles hitting the streaming space. Let's take a closer look at the offerings on different OTT platforms:

Amazon Prime Video:

Tiku Weds Sheru - Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur, this film releases on June 23.

Malli Pelli - Set to premiere on June 23, this film promises an engaging narrative.

Disney Plus Hotstar:

Kerala Crime Files - Starting from June 23, this gripping web series explores intriguing crime stories in Kerala.

Class of 09 - Released on June 19, this web series delves into the lives of a group of friends from an engineering college.

Secret Invasion - Premiering on June 21, this Marvel series captivates audiences with its thrilling storyline.

The Kerala Story - From June 23, this series takes viewers on a captivating journey through Kerala's rich history.

World's Best - Starting June 23, this talent competition showcases exceptional performers from around the globe.

Netflix:

Take Care Of Maya (Hollywood) - Released on June 19, this movie presents an intriguing tale centered around Maya's well-being.

Glamorous - Premiering on June 21, this series offers a glimpse into the glamorous and cutthroat world of the fashion industry.

Sleeping Song - Set to release on June 22, this movie promises an emotionally charged narrative.

Social Currency - Starting from June 22, this series explores the power dynamics and influence of social media.

I Number - Releasing on June 23, this film delves into the complexities of identity and self-discovery.

ZEE5:

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan - Premiering on June 23, this movie showcases the bonds of love and brotherhood.

Sony LIV:

Agent - Starring Akhil Akkineni, this film releases on June 23, offering an action-packed experience.

American Underdog - From June 25, viewers can enjoy this sports drama on the Sony LIV platform.

Lions Gate Play:

John Wick 4 - Releasing on June 23, this highly anticipated action film is sure to thrill fans.

Slumber - Premiering on June 23, this psychological thriller promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

With such a diverse and exciting lineup, viewers have plenty of options to choose from across different OTT platforms. From riveting crime stories to mind-bending thrillers and captivating dramas, this week's releases cater to a wide range of tastes. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the immersive world of entertainment from the comfort of your own home.