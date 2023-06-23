Lust Stories 2: Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma unveil annoying habits and real-life chemistry ATG

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma open up about each other's annoying habits as they prepare to star in Lust Stories 2. Their chemistry and playful relationship have captivated fans, confirming their real-life romance. Audiences eagerly anticipate their on-screen magic--- Amrita Ghosh

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, the talented actors who have captured audiences' hearts with their versatile performances, are now set to showcase their chemistry on screen in Netflix's upcoming anthology series, Lust Stories 2. As fans eagerly anticipate their on-screen pairing, the couple has recently opened up about each other's annoying habits, shedding light on their off-screen dynamic.

The 33-year-old actress, Tamannaah Bhatia, defended herself by explaining the importance of her daily gym routine due to her hearty appetite. However, when it comes to Vijay Varma's annoying habits, she surprisingly revealed that he doesn't have any. Playfully, she added that she is actively working on ideas to annoy him, emphasizing the playful nature of their relationship. Tamannaah further praised Vijay's calm demeanor, highlighting that his real-life persona is a true embodiment of tranquility, in contrast to his portrayals in his cinematic projects.

Confirming their relationship, Tamannaah expressed her admiration for Vijay, stating that she looks up to him and appreciates the organic connection they share. She emphasized the ease with which they were able to let their guards down in each other's presence, allowing for a deeper connection to form.

Speculation about their relationship began when a video of them sharing a kiss during a vacation in Goa went viral. Since then, their bond has become more apparent, culminating in their confirmation of being in a relationship.

As Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma gear up to captivate audiences with their performances in Lust Stories 2, fans eagerly await the opportunity to witness their chemistry and on-screen magic. With their openness about their relationship and lighthearted banter about annoying habits, the duo continues to charm their fans both on and off the screen.