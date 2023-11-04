Tiger 3: Salman Khan starrer to have Hrithik Roshan as cameo with Shah Rukh Khan? Know details

Maneesh Sharma directorial 'Tiger 3' is all set to hit the theatres on 12 November. With its exciting Diwali release and an already promised cameo of Shah Rukh Khan, there might be one more surprise for fans. Read for details.

Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma are working hard to make this year's Diwali unforgettable! According to a new report, not only Shah Rukh Khan but also Hrithik Roshan will appear in Salman Khan's upcoming movie, "Tiger 3." This will be a significant crossover in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe. Hrithik Roshan made his debut in the spy universe in 2019 with the movie "War," where he played the character Kabir. He also had a cameo in "Pathaan," released earlier this year.

A report from Pinkvilla suggests that Hrithik will reprise his role as Kabir in "Tiger 3" and make an appearance. An inside source revealed, “Aditya Chopra has set the wheel in motion for a full convergence of super spies within the YRF Spy Universe. No one knows, but along with Pathaan, Kabir will also be making an appearance in Tiger 3. A handful of people know how Adi is visualizing Kabir in Tiger 3 and this information is being kept under wraps to be only revealed on the big screen when Tiger 3 releases on November 12.”

The source further added that this crossover is a big deal for fans, as three of India's biggest superstars – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Hrithik Roshan – will be part of the same universe and even the same movie. However, the details of how these super spies will interact in the film are still a mystery.

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for "War 2" with director Ayan Mukerji. The filmmaker was recently seen filming an action-packed scene in Spain. "War 2" also stars Jr. NTR, and there are rumors that Kiara Advani may play the female lead.

On the other hand, "Tiger 3" brings back Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif as Tiger and Zoya. It also marks Emraan Hashmi's entry into the spy universe, where he plays the role of a villain. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma, and the story is reportedly penned by Aditya Chopra. "Tiger 3" is set to hit theaters on November 12.

