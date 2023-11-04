12th Fail Box Office Day 8: Is Vikrant Massey starrer a surprise HIT in the making?

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial venture, '12th Fail,' featuring Vikrant Massey, has been making waves at the box office with a remarkable upward trend. The film, which initially had a slow start, has managed to captivate audiences, indicating an exceptional level of acceptance.

On the second Friday of its release, '12th Fail' showcased a substantial increase in box office collections, surging by 30 percent compared to its opening day. The film raked in approximately Rs 1.65 crores nett on its 8th day, outperforming its debut day collection of Rs 1.05 crores. This impressive growth signifies the film's potential for success.

As of now, '12th Fail' has accumulated a total of Rs 13.50 crores nett after eight days in theaters. Considering its current trend, it is expected to reach the Rs 25 crores mark by the end of its second week. The film will face competition from Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' during the Diwali season, and if it continues to perform well, it may even surpass the Rs 30 crores milestone.

The exceptional performance of '12th Fail' is noteworthy in the context of the current film landscape. While larger budget films like 'Thank You For Coming,' 'The Great Indian Family,' 'Tejas,' and 'Ganapath' struggle to gain significant traction, this smaller film has demonstrated that audiences are willing to return to theaters when the right content is presented.

'12th Fail' has achieved the status of a commercial hit, with its theatrical earnings expected to cover production costs, and non-theatrical revenue contributing to its overall profitability.

Here's a breakdown of the film's day-wise nett India collections:

Day 1: Rs 1.05 crores

Day 2: Rs 2.40 crores

Day 3: Rs 3 crores

Day 4: Rs 1.20 crores

Day 5: Rs 1.35 crores

Day 6: Rs 1.65 crores

Day 7: Rs 1.20 crore

Day 8: Rs 1.65 crores

Total: Rs 13.50 crore nett in 8 days

'12th Fail' is a heartwarming celebration of the indomitable spirit of millions of students who never give up. It tells the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, hailing from a small town in Chambal, who bravely embarked on a journey to restart his academic pursuits and fulfill his dreams by competing in the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC. The film is not only a tribute to one man's resilience but also a celebration of everyone who views failures as an opportunity to begin anew.