Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    12th Fail Box Office Day 8: Is Vikrant Massey starrer a surprise HIT in the making?

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra's '12th Fail' starring Vikrant Massey is a surprising box office hit, showing a 30% growth on its 8th day and heading towards Rs 30 crore in India

    12th Fail Box Office Day 8: Is Vikrant Massey starrer a surprise HIT in the making? ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 4, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Vidhu Vinod Chopra's latest directorial venture, '12th Fail,' featuring Vikrant Massey, has been making waves at the box office with a remarkable upward trend. The film, which initially had a slow start, has managed to captivate audiences, indicating an exceptional level of acceptance.

    On the second Friday of its release, '12th Fail' showcased a substantial increase in box office collections, surging by 30 percent compared to its opening day. The film raked in approximately Rs 1.65 crores nett on its 8th day, outperforming its debut day collection of Rs 1.05 crores. This impressive growth signifies the film's potential for success.

    As of now, '12th Fail' has accumulated a total of Rs 13.50 crores nett after eight days in theaters. Considering its current trend, it is expected to reach the Rs 25 crores mark by the end of its second week. The film will face competition from Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3' during the Diwali season, and if it continues to perform well, it may even surpass the Rs 30 crores milestone.

    The exceptional performance of '12th Fail' is noteworthy in the context of the current film landscape. While larger budget films like 'Thank You For Coming,' 'The Great Indian Family,' 'Tejas,' and 'Ganapath' struggle to gain significant traction, this smaller film has demonstrated that audiences are willing to return to theaters when the right content is presented.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone

    '12th Fail' has achieved the status of a commercial hit, with its theatrical earnings expected to cover production costs, and non-theatrical revenue contributing to its overall profitability.

    ALSO READ: Bengali filmmaker Goutam Halder dies at 67; WB CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

    Here's a breakdown of the film's day-wise nett India collections:

    • Day 1: Rs 1.05 crores
    • Day 2: Rs 2.40 crores
    • Day 3: Rs 3 crores
    • Day 4: Rs 1.20 crores
    • Day 5: Rs 1.35 crores
    • Day 6: Rs 1.65 crores
    • Day 7: Rs 1.20 crore
    • Day 8: Rs 1.65 crores
    • Total: Rs 13.50 crore nett in 8 days

    '12th Fail' is a heartwarming celebration of the indomitable spirit of millions of students who never give up. It tells the true story of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, hailing from a small town in Chambal, who bravely embarked on a journey to restart his academic pursuits and fulfill his dreams by competing in the world's toughest competitive exam - UPSC. The film is not only a tribute to one man's resilience but also a celebration of everyone who views failures as an opportunity to begin anew.

    Last Updated Nov 4, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urfi Javed booked for defaming Mumbai police with help of fake arrest video; actress breaks silence RBA

    Urfi Javed booked for defaming Mumbai police with help of fake arrest video; actress breaks silence

    Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone

    Indian 2: Kamal Hassan starrer to release in April; part 3 scheduled for Diwali 2024 release; Read more ATG

    Indian 2: Kamal Hassan starrer to release in April; part 3 scheduled for Diwali 2024 release; Read more

    Matthew Perry Funeral: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spotted RBA

    Matthew Perry Funeral: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer spotted

    Bengali filmmaker Goutam Halder dies at 67; WB CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute RBA

    Bengali filmmaker Goutam Halder dies at 67; WB CM Mamata Banerjee pays tribute

    Recent Stories

    Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Smriti Irani slams Bhupesh Baghel alleges Congress fighting polls with help of hawala operators gcw

    Smriti Irani slams Bhupesh Baghel, alleges Congress fighting polls with help of 'hawala operators'

    Urfi Javed booked for defaming Mumbai police with help of fake arrest video; actress breaks silence RBA

    Urfi Javed booked for defaming Mumbai police with help of fake arrest video; actress breaks silence

    Aluva rape and murder case: Accused Ashfaq Alam found guilty pocso court latest updates anr

    Breaking: Aluva rape and murder case: Accused Ashfaq Alam found guilty

    Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan birthday bash: Ranveer Singh as DJ with Mika Singh; dedicates song to wife Deepika Padukone

    Delhi air pollution AAP Gopal Rai requests UP govt to stop services of diesel vehicles gcw

    Delhi air pollution: AAP's Gopal Rai requests UP govt to stop services of diesel vehicles

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon