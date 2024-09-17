Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'There is NO money now....', Masaba Gupta REVEALS she didn't have money to pay cook during covid

    Masaba Gupta recently opened up about her severe financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a candid interview, she shared how the lockdown left her struggling to pay even basic expenses, revealing a dramatic shift in her life and business. Gupta's story also touches on past school discrimination and her current joy with her family

    'There is NO money now....', Masaba Gupta REVEALS she didn't have money to pay cook during covid
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 17, 2024, 12:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 17, 2024, 12:16 PM IST

    Masaba Gupta, renowned fashion designer, recently opened up about her financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a revealing interview, Gupta shared that she faced severe economic difficulties, including a time when she couldn't afford to pay her cook.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    During the interview with Faye D’Souza, Gupta described 2020 as the most challenging period of her life, highlighting how the pandemic severely impacted her finances. She recalled not having even Rs 12,000 to pay her cook, illustrating the severity of her situation. The lockdown, initially anticipated to last just a day or two, extended to 14 days, drastically altering her life.

    Gupta also shared her experience of being stranded in Goa with her now-husband, Satyadeep Mishra. By late March or early April, her business head informed her that the financial situation was dire, with no revenue coming in due to a halt in fashion purchases. She described how her artisans, who were also confined to the store during the pandemic, began making masks from available fabric to sustain the business.

    She recounted the emotional toll of the situation, noting that she cried after every phone call about the crisis. Despite her business head’s optimism, the company had to close five stores, including both franchise and company-owned locations, within two months. With only about Rs 2 lakhs remaining in the bank, they decided to focus on mask production to preserve their resources and minimize losses.

    In addition to discussing her business struggles, Gupta reflected on the discrimination she faced in school due to her background. She recounted being judged and labeled, recalling an incident in seventh grade where a classmate harshly insulted her. She noted that such comments were often reflective of prejudices heard at home.

    Masaba Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta, gained widespread recognition through the Netflix series Masaba Masaba, which has successfully run for two seasons. Recently, Masaba married her co-star, Satyadeep Misra, and the couple is eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child next month.

