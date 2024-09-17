'Can't believe it's been six months..', Richa Chadha shares UNSEEN pictures from Pulkit- Kriti marriage

Richa Chadha recently shared exclusive moments from the haldi ceremony of her Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. Capturing memories from their March wedding, Richa, who was six months pregnant at the time, delighted fans with heartfelt glimpses

Richa Chadha, who recently became a mother, delighted her fans by sharing exclusive glimpses from the wedding of her Fukrey co-star Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. The couple tied the knot in March 2024, and Richa, alongside her husband Ali Fazal, played an active role in their celebrations. On September 16, Richa posted a carousel of images from the wedding’s haldi ceremony, providing a nostalgic peek into the joyous occasion.

The first image featured a six-month-pregnant Richa Chadha in a pink kaftan dress, looking radiant as she posed for the camera. The next photo showed the soon-to-be-married couple, Pulkit and Kriti, in their haldi outfits, exuding affection. The carousel also included candid shots of Richa, Ali, and their Fukrey co-star Manjot Singh. Some images captured them dancing with renowned Giddha dancer Noor Zora and her team. Richa’s favorite picture was the final one in the carousel, depicting the emotional Kriti Kharbanda, who was seen crying with ubtan on her face.

In her post, Richa reflected on how surreal it was that six months had passed since Pulkit and Kriti's wedding. She praised the performance by Noor Zora and her team and acknowledged her own stylists for making her look stunning despite being six months pregnant. Richa also highlighted the Fukrey reunion and expressed her love for Kriti with a heartfelt message. The post received warm responses from fans and the couple themselves. Pulkit Samrat responded with heart and kiss emojis, while Kriti Kharbanda conveyed her love with a simple but meaningful "I love you" followed by a heart emoji.

Richa and Ali, who welcomed their first child—a daughter—in July this year, expressed their joy through a media statement. They announced the arrival of their healthy baby girl with great excitement and gratitude towards their well-wishers.

