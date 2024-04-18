Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'The Raja Saab': Prabhas collaborates with Maruthi for horror-comedy with Niddhi Agerwal

    Prabhas has started filming for filmmaker Maruthi's forthcoming film 'The Raja Saab'. A video of him with his new appearance has circulated on the internet.

    First Published Apr 18, 2024, 3:40 PM IST

    Telugu superstar Prabhas, who was last seen in 'Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire', is now filming his next film, 'The Raja Saab'. A recent video of him approaching the 'The Raja Saab' sets wearing a fresh appearance has gone viral. In the video, Prabhas is seen with long hair and looking fit. He welcomed everyone with a grin and shook hands with a few folks on the Hyderabad film set. 

    Prabhas is now juggling sets for 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'The Raja Saab'. A fresh timetable for filmmaker Maruthi's film began and is now in production. According to reports, the viral video was taken on the set of 'The Raja Saab'. Fans of the actor were ecstatic to see Prabhas on site. 

    The first look poster and title, 'The Raja Saab', were revealed on Sankranti 2024. Previously, the film was called 'Raja Deluxe'. 

    The primary cast of 'The Raja Saab' includes Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Riddhi Kumar. The mass entertainer will be released in five languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. 

    People Media Factory produced the film, while SS Thaman wrote the music. The cast also includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and Brahmanandam. 

    Apart from 'The Raja Saab' and Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD', Prabhas has 'Spirit' with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film is set to be released towards the end of 2024.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2024, 3:40 PM IST
