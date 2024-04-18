Entertainment

Raj Kundra properties sized by ED

6 times Shilpa Shetty's husband made news

Image credits: X

Involvement in IPL Betting Scandal (2013)

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty were accused of illegal betting during IPL cricket matches. Kundra, the co-owner of the Rajasthan Royals at the time, was questioned by the police.

Image credits: Social Media

Arrest in Pornography Case (2021)

In July 2021, Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with a case related to the production and distribution of pornographic content. 

Image credits: Social Media

Allegations of Cheating in Gold Trading (2013)

Raj Kundra faced allegations of cheating and breach of trust related to a gold trading company called Satyug Gold. 

Image credits: Social Media

Dispute with Cricket South Africa (2010)

Raj faced a legal dispute with Cricket South Africa regarding his ownership of the T20 Global League franchise, Durban Qalandars. 

Image credits: Instagram

Allegations of Insider Trading (2014)

Raj was accused of insider trading in connection with the stock of a company. It was alleged that Kundra used privileged information to trade in stocks and profited from them.

Image credits: Instagram

Legal Battle with Ex-Wife (2020)

Raj was involved in a legal dispute with his ex-wife, Kavita Kundra, over financial matters and the custody of their children. 

Image credits: social media
Find Next One