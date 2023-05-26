Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kerala Story star Adah Sharma finally reacts to her mobile number leak

    Adah Sharma's contact number got leaked via an Instagram page. The actress has finally opened up about this incident in a recent interview. Scroll down to know the details of what she said.

    First Published May 26, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    Bollywood actress Adah Sharma is currently going through a tough time. The Kerala Story fame Bollywood actress' contact number got intentionally given out by an Instagram page.

    Following the same, she has been at the receiving end of numerous calls, messages and threats. In an interview, Sharma finally opened up about the incident at length. The actress revealed that she is in the process of changing her contact number.

    In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Adah Sharma opened up about the contact number leak incident. The actress said, "I feel like any other girl would feel with her number being leaked publically with morphed images. It shows the perverse mentality of the person who would stoop so low and get joy doing this. It reminds me of a scene in The Kerala Story where a girl is bullied by publicly publishing her number."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    She further mentioned, "The person who leaked it has been up to some other activities too for a long time, which the cops have found out. So, me having to change my number is a small price to pay to have this person behind bars."

    Meanwhile, Adah Sharma stated that she stands with her film, The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen. She added, "I stand with my film, which is against terrorism and speaks about how our national security is under threat and here is an example of a terrorist bullying on a small scale when he does not get his way. When in a crisis, you know who actually stands up for you. I have to say the people in India have really stood up. They were the ones to find the page of this person. The Kerala Story is exposing a terror nexus, their step-by-step plan. So, of course, it will anger those involved." The Kerala Story was released on May 5, 2023.

