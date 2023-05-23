Raghav Chadha opened up on how Parineeti Chopra 'entered' his life with 'dash of smiles'

Parineeti Chopra's fiance and AAP politician Raghav Chadha penned an adorable note days after they were engaged in a star-studded ceremony in Delhi.

Assumptions about their relationship got spread since they got spotted together on multiple occasions, such as enjoying quality time together at a dinner date in a Mumbai restaurant and appearing together at the airport.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha were engaged in Delhi on May 13, 2023. Even, if this newly engaged couple stayed mum and tight-lipped about their relationship until now and had not given any details about their romance or love story.

ALSO READ: 'Chindi bazar': Here's how netizens slammed Urfi Javed's black ruffled-cut out outfit (PICTURES)

Days after getting engaged with AAP leader Raghav Chadha, actor Parineeti Chopra wrote a sweet note with several inside pictures from the engagement on Instagram on Monday. Around the same time, Raghav dropped the photographs with a lovely note. He said that since Parineeti entered his life, she has added smiles and laughter.

Sharing the pictures, Raghav Chadha wrote, "And one fine day, this beautiful girl entered my life, adding a colourful dash of smiles, laughter and sparkle to brighten it up, and whose gentle, reassuring embrace promised eternal love and support. No wonder our engagement was such a happy occasion where tears of joy, laughter, happiness and merry dancing brought our loved ones even closer - quintessentially the Punjabi way."

The pictures show Parineeti and Raghav in a celebratory mood while surrounded by family and friends. A picture shows Parineeti getting emotional and Raghav wiping her tear, while the last picture shows an excited Parineeti. A photo also shows Priyanka Chopra, who had flown down to India for the engagement, putting a tika on Raghav's forehead as per the custom.

Parineeti's brother Shivang Chopra asked Raghav in the comments section, "Sup dude?." Fans of AAP MP and politician teased him, with many saying, "Rajneeti se Parineeti tak" in the comments section. Many also called them "Favourite couple" and penned, "Kuch bhi kaho jodi to mast hai (say whatever, the pair is amazing)."

Parineeti recently returned to Mumbai after the engagement ceremony. The star-studded gala had several politicians in attendance like Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, singer Mika Singh and designer Manish Malhotra.

ALSO READ: The Kerala Story: Devoleena Bhattacharjee gives caustic reply to her 'love jihad' trolls