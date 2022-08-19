Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Kashmir Files is hatemongering garbage...': Canadian filmmaker slams Vivek Agnihotri's film

    Canadian filmmaker Dylan Mohan Gray slammed Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' as hatemongering garbage with no artistic merit. The film is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in the late-1980s.
     

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    Dylan Mohan Gray, the Canadian filmmaker behind the Netflix docuseries Bad Boy Billionaires India, resorted to social media to criticise Bollywood film The Kashmir Files' chances of being picked as India's official entry to the Oscars this year. Dylan attacked the Vivek Agnihotri-directed film on Twitter, calling it "hatemongering rubbish with no creative worth."

    Dylan wrote, “Yeah, actually it’s (hatemongering, revisionist) garbage of no artistic merit and will be a further embarrassment to India if ‘selected’ by the ‘neutral’ board… Anurag Kashyap is just trying to preserve what’s left of the country’s good name.”

    Also Read: Raju Srivastava Health Update: Top neurologist called from Kolkata; still very critical

    In his second tweet, Dylan added, “Though RRR is also vile and sadistic, so not much of a step up.” However, Dylan later deleted the tweets.

    Not just Dylan, but Anurag Kashyap also talked about the film during the promotions of Dobaaraa. He discussed India's official bid for the Oscars, saying that he hopes The Kashmir Files does not become India's official entry to the Academy Awards.

    In an interview with Galatta Plus, Anurag also mentioned that, "India might actually have a nomination in the final five if RRR is the film they pick. I don't know what film anybody is going to pick. I hope not The Kashmir Files." (sic)

    Anurag's comments irritated Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who blasted the Gangs Of Wasseypur director on Twitter. He tweeted, "Important: The vicious, genocide-denier lobby of Bollywood has started their campaign against #TheKashmirFiles for #Oscars, under the leadership of the maker of #Dobaaraa." (sic)

    Also Read: Is Khushi Kapoor dating her sister Janhvi Kapoor's ex-boyfriend? Check out their pictures


    Talking about The Kashmir Files:
    The film is based on the late-1980s exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. Despite being mounted on a small budget, the film earned a humongous amount of money at the box office and garnered praise from every corner of the nation. However, the film also offended other spectators, who accused the movie of spreading hate in India.

    The film was directed by Agnihotri and stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumaar in prominent parts.

