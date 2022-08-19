Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Raju Srivastava Health Update: Top neurologist called from Kolkata; still very critical

    Raju Srivastava's blood pressure had dropped significantly on the evening of August 17, and while it has now stabilised, his general health has deteriorated.

    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 10:20 AM IST

    On August 10, 2022, ace comedian Raju Srivastava, who rose to prominence after appearing on 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge,' was brought to AIIMS hospital in New Delhi after having a heart attack. He was put on a ventilator after becoming critically ill last week. According to the actor's nephew, the comedian is in a fragile and critical state.

    On August 18, Raju Srivastava's nephew, Kushal, became upset and spoke in a hoarse voice to a daily, saying, "We are praying and hoping for a miracle. Dr. Padma Srivastava is travelling to Delhi from Kolkata and should arrive this evening. Raju ji's condition has deteriorated significantly as we speak."

    According to sources, Raju's blood pressure dropped dramatically on the evening of August 17, but it has since stabilised, albeit his general health has deteriorated. Dr. Padma Srivastava, a leading neurologist, was contacted and called. She was in Kolkata and was scheduled to arrive in Delhi yesterday evening.

    Meanwhile, Srivatstava’s nephew further added that Dr. Harsh Vardhan, former minister of Health and Family Welfare has been personally co-ordinating with the doctors and the family. He is also attending the stand-up comedian at AIIMS Hospital. Even the family has booked a room in the hospital for other relatives to stay overnight.

    Raju has been unconscious since he was admitted to the hospital, except for a few moments when he moved his feet when his wife Shikha Srivastava touched his head as per the doctor's instruction. According to other reports, even an MRI was ruled out. 

    Meanwhile, Srivatstava's nephew claimed that former Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan is directly coordinated with the physicians and the family. He's also going to see a stand-up comedian at AIIMS Hospital. Even the family has reserved a hospital room for other relatives to stay the night.

    For the uninitiated, the 58-year-old fainted while running on a treadmill at a hotel gym in New Delhi and was brought to AIIMS. He had angioplasty on August 10, 2022, after a heart attack.

    Asianet Newsable team wishes him a speedy recovery.

    Last Updated Aug 19, 2022, 10:20 AM IST
