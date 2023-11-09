Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan applauds daughter Suhana Khan's debut trailer; Here's what he said

    Shah Rukh Khan praises Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies" trailer, hailing its contemporary theme, timeless characters, and Zoya's unique touch. The film, inspired by an American comic series, stars Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and more. It's set to release on Netflix on December 7, 2023

    The Archies: Shah Rukh Khan applauds daughter Suhana Khan's debut trailer; Here's what he said ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 9, 2023, 5:53 PM IST

    Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic Bollywood superstar, took to X (formerly Twitter) today to express his admiration for the long-anticipated official trailer of Zoya Akhtar's latest film, "The Archies." The trailer's release generated a positive response from the audience. The movie boasts a star-studded cast, including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, and more, making it one of the most anticipated films of the year. Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to the trailer is as follows:

    "A contemporary subject with timeless characters #TheArchies… thrown into a world that is very fable-like. Zoya has created such an innocent and pristine quality to the film…. maybe just like our world could be with a more responsible outlook towards the environment. All the best to the entire team involved with this sweet and meaningful fun film!"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    It's worth noting that Shah Rukh Khan had previously made a cameo appearance in Zoya Akhtar's debut film, "Luck By Chance."

    About "The Archies": "The Archies" is a teen musical comedy film helmed by director Zoya Akhtar, with a screenplay written by Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Ayesha Devitre Dhillon. The film draws inspiration from the popular American comic book series of the same name and features a talented ensemble cast, including Mihir Ahuja, Aditi 'Dot' Saigal, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina.

    ALSO READ: Mr. & Mrs. Mahi: Karan Johar reveals first poster; Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao starrer to release on this date

    The film is set to premiere on Netflix on December 7, 2023. Two songs from the movie, "Sunoh" and "Va Va Voom," have already been released, giving the audience a glimpse into the film's world and generating significant excitement.

    ALSO READ: Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's trailer date revealed; Know details

    The trailer offers a sneak peek into the film's storyline, highlighting a love triangle involving the characters portrayed by Khushi, Agastya, and Suhana. Additionally, the trailer hints at the town of Riverdale's efforts to protect their beloved green park. With a distinct Zoya Akhtar directorial style, "The Archies" promises to deliver a perfect blend of humor, romance, and melodious tunes. The film is produced by Tiger Baby Films.

    Last Updated Nov 9, 2023, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shakespeare legacy to the stars a space bound homage celebrating 400 years of his first folio snt

    Shakespeare’s legacy to the stars! A space-bound homage celebrating 400 years of his first folio

    Who was Kalabhavan Haneef, the Malayalam actor who made movie-goers laugh for 30 years anr

    Who was Kalabhavan Haneef, the Malayalam actor who made movie-goers laugh for 30 years

    Mr. & Mrs. Mahi: Karan Johar reveals first poster; Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao starrer to release on this date SHG

    Mr. & Mrs. Mahi: Karan Johar reveals first poster; Jahnvi Kapoor, Rajkumar Rao starrer to release on this date

    Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Haneef passes away at 58 anr

    Malayalam actor Kalabhavan Haneef passes away at 58

    Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's trailer date revealed; Know details vma

    Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's trailer date revealed; Know details

    Recent Stories

    Shakespeare legacy to the stars a space bound homage celebrating 400 years of his first folio snt

    Shakespeare’s legacy to the stars! A space-bound homage celebrating 400 years of his first folio

    Who was Kalabhavan Haneef, the Malayalam actor who made movie-goers laugh for 30 years anr

    Who was Kalabhavan Haneef, the Malayalam actor who made movie-goers laugh for 30 years

    Stonehenge to Great Pyramids: 7 mysterious ancient monuments ATG

    Stonehenge to Great Pyramids: 7 mysterious ancient monuments

    Samosa to Cheese Balls: 7 popular finger foods on Diwali 2023 vma

    Samosa to Cheese Balls: 7 popular finger foods on Diwali 2023

    Cash-for-query case: Ethics panel approves report with narrow 6:4 split decision AJR

    Cash-for-query case: Ethics panel approves report with narrow 6:4 split decision

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon