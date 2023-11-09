Salaar: Prabhas-led actioner-drama film's trailer date revealed; Know details

A new update for the die-hard fandom of globally acclaimed South industry pan-Indian superstar Prabhas is finally here. For audiences and fans waiting to see Prabhas on celluloid screens after Saaho (2019), the makers have ended the anticipation of Prabhas fandom by unveiling the date of the trailer release, which is very soon.

It is an exhilarating news update for the global fandom of acclaimed South industry pan-Indian superstar Prabhas. While cinephiles and cinema enthusiasts with fans of Prabhas are eagerly awaiting to witness the return of Prabhas on the big 70 mm screens, it is a known fact that Salaar is going to clash on Christmas 2023 with Emperor of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan-starrer film, Dunki. Now, the makers have ended the anticipation of fans and finally revealed the official trailer release date of maverick filmmaker Prashanth Neel-helmed actioner-drama pan-Indian film Salaar. The wait to witness the trailer of Salaar might end for fans and audiences as makers are planning to unveil it very soon, but no official date has been confirmed for it so far.

Hombale Films produced Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is helmed and directed by filmmaker Prashanth Neel. It boasts the ensemble cast of Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu.

Following the fantastic response to the teaser, fans are now counting down the days to disentangle the teaser that awaits them in the full-length trailer. Prabhas, known for his charismatic presence and poignant film performances, has generated immense anticipation for Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire with his portrayal in the teaser.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is an upcoming grandiose cinematic action-packed saga that marks the first collaboration of the KGF director Prashanth Neel and globally acclaimed and pan-Indian South superstar Baahubali star Prabhas. The film promises to redefine the action genre and set new examples in Indian cinema.

As per reports, the movie will be a revenge thriller with high-octane action sequences. The story is about the condition of the gangster, who ultimately decides to take on a criminal squad to complete the promise he made to his dying friend. Shruti Hassan will be seen opposite Prabhas, playing the lead female. Malayalam superstar Prithvi Raj Sukumaran will also play a pivotal role in the movie.

Salaar will hit theatres on December 22, 2023. It will reportedly clash at the box office with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki. However, reports claiming that the Prabhas starrer is likely to get postponed have also made it to headlines for the past few days.

