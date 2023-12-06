'The Archies' premiere: Shah Rukh Khan hugs Emmy award winner Vir Das; reunites with Kajol [PICTURES]

Bollywood's elite gathered for the star-studded premiere of "The Archies." Shah Rukh Khan reunited with Kajol, while also sharing a moment with Emmy winner Vir Das. Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan added to the glamour. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and others in a coming-of-age musical set to captivate audiences on December 7, 2023

The star-studded premiere of 'The Archies' brought together Bollywood's A-listers under one roof, creating a night to remember. Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, was spotted engaging in a lively conversation with his iconic co-star from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai" and "DDLJ," Kajol. Fans were delighted to witness their reunion, as evidenced by the enthusiastic comments flooding social media. Kajol, dressed in an elegant floral saree, flashed a wide smile while Shah Rukh Khan exuded charm in an all-black ensemble.

Adding to the glamour of the evening, Shah Rukh Khan was also captured sharing a warm hug with Emmy Award winner Vir Das. The talented stand-up comedian recently made history at the International Emmy Awards 2023, clinching the Comedy category award for 'Vir Das: Landing.' Social media buzzed with congratulations for Vir Das, with fans expressing their excitement over the candid moment captured with the King of Bollywood.

The event wasn't short of power-packed attendees, with Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Hrithik Roshan gracing the occasion. Pictures from the star-studded night showcased Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh seated next to each other, applauding as "The Archies" played on the big screen.

The premiere also captured the Bachchan family's presence, with a picture featuring Abhishek Bachchan posing alongside legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and Agastya Nanda. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad were spotted hand-in-hand, exuding charm as they walked together. Rumored couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur made a stylish entrance into the theater, while Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal were seen enjoying the premiere side by side.

Directed by the talented Zoya Akhtar, "The Archies" boasts a stellar cast including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. The coming-of-age musical promises to take audiences on a journey to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale on the 7th of December 2023, making it a highly anticipated cinematic experience. The black-and-white snapshots shared by Netflix India offered a sneak peek into the glitz and glamour of this star-studded night, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the film's release.

