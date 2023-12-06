Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Archies' screening: Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai to Katrina Kaif and more attend the grand premiere

    The star-studded 'The Archies' premiere in Mumbai was a sight to see. The event saw a host of celebrities from Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Ranbir Kapoor, to Katrina Kaif. The event took place on December 5.

    Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya, Navya Nanda, and Navya's parents Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan were among those in attendance. They all posed together on the red carpet, creating a stunning family moment. It's worth noticing that, with the exception of Navya and Jaya Bachchan, the entire family wore black. Navya, on the other hand, wore a stunning red gown, while Jaya glowed in an off-white gown, looking every bit the proud grandma at the star-studded occasion. Aishwarya looked lovely in a blazer dress, while Abhishek looked smart in a black suit. 


     

    Suhana attended the event alongside her father Shah Rukh Khan, mother Gauri Khan, brothers Aryan, and AbRam, as well as her grandmother Savita Chhibber.

    Agastya Nanda, the grandson of renowned Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son of Shweta Bachchan, made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The excitement around this premiere reached a fever pitch when a special pre-release screening was organised with Bollywood's who's who in attendance. Given their busy schedules, the Bachchans were seldom seen together at such events, but they honoured the occasion with their presence, making it really remarkable.

    Malaika Arora attended the event with Karan Johar and her sister Amrita Arora. She dressed up for the occasion in a black pantsuit with a matching bralette. Her hair was nicely done in a ponytail, and her makeup was dewy and basic.

    Neil Nitin Mukesh was spotted with his wife at 'The Archies,' premiere event, which took place in Mumbai,

    Suhana Khan walked the red carpet in a sequin red gown and made heads turn. Her wavy hair was left down. Her appearance was completed with well-defined smokey eyes and pink lips. She paired her outfit with striking stone studded earrings and silver stilettos.

    Actress Juhi Chawla was spotted with her husband Jay Mehta at 'The Archies,' premiere event, which took place in Mumbai,

    Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, the hit Musical trio, was clicked on the red-carpet at 'The Archies,' premiere event, which took place in Mumbai,

    Bobby Deol was spotted with his wife Tanya Deol at 'The Archies,' premiere event, which took place in Mumbai,

    Bollywood filmmaker Bonny Kapoor was seen posing for the cameras at 'The Archies,' premiere event, which took place in Mumbai,

    Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre and her husband Goldie Behl was spotted at 'The Archies,' premiere event, which took place in Mumbai,

    Actress Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar spotted at 'The Archies,' premiere event, which took place in Mumbai,

    Bollywood diva Rekha and The Archies' director Zoya Akhtar were seen posing for the cameras at the event, which took place in Mumbai,

    Farhan Akhtar and his wife Shibani Dandekar were spotted at 'The Archies,' premiere event, which took place in Mumbai,

    Jackie Shroff graced the occasion with a plant. He was clicked at the red-carpet with actress Pooja Bhatt.

    Katrina Kaif and her sister Isabelle Kaif were spotted at 'The Archies,' premiere event, which took place in Mumbai,

    Shanaya Kapoor looked pretty in a white gown at 'The Archies,' premiere event, which took place in Mumbai,

