    Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain to get nominated for entire season? Will Ankita Lokhande nominate Vicky? Read this

    Congratulations to the producers for including a spicy surprise that will test the loyalty of a famous pair within the Bigg Boss 17 house. Friendships and equations alter in the BB house instantly, but will a good bond withstand the odds? 

    Bigg Boss 17 update: Nobody beats Bigg Boss when it comes to bringing surprises. Even the makers of daily operas like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, and Udaariyaan can't compete with Bigg Boss. Guess what occurred in the episode? The producers of Salman Khan's reality programme have revealed a secret twist. And it's the 'baap of all twists'.

    This week, eight candidates have been nominated for eviction. While Neil Bhatt had previously been nominated for the whole season, Vicky Jain, Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar also received nominations in the eighth week.

    These eight competitors are in jeopardy, as voting for the Bigg Boss 17 eviction process has begun on JioCinema. Sunny Arya was kicked from the programme last week after physically assaulting Abhishek Kumar. Tehelka was immediately booted off the programme for breaching a major house rule.


    Congratulations to the producers for including a spicy surprise that will test the loyalty of a famous pair within the Bigg Boss 17 house. Friendships and equations alter in the BB house in an instant, but will a good bond withstand the odds? Bigg Boss challenged Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to nominate Vicky for the entire season, exactly as Neil Bhatt was nominated for the remainder of the programme. The proposition was straightforward: if Ankita wanted to compete in 'Dil ka Makaan,' she needed to nominate her husband for the entire season. As easy as it sounds, the Pavitra Rishta actress had a difficult decision to make.

     

    Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra appeared ecstatic when Ankita's connection was tested. According to Khabri, Vicky Jain has been spared nomination, while Neil Bhatt will stay in the running till he is ousted. Isn't it a significant twist? 'Aap khel gaye' Bigg Boss.

    He made the same offer to Vicky Jain, but this time he requested him to nominate his wife Ankita. A preview for the forthcoming show was posted by the station. The video has already gone viral, leaving fans wondering if Vicky Jain would nominate Ankita Lokhande.

    While Jain was undecided, Ankita was firm in her stance. "Vicky tere liye main samajhti hu. Aap mujhe bhi game ki tarah use kar rahe ho kya?," Ankita told Vicky.

