'The Archies': Navya Nanda roots for brother Agastya Nanda ahead of movie premier; Read more

Navya Naveli Nanda, cheers for her brother Agastya ahead of 'The Archies' film premiere directed by Zoya Akhtar. The star-studded cast includes Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The Indian adaptation explores coming-of-age themes in the fictional town of Riverdale, set to release on Netflix on December 7, 2023

In anticipation of the premiere of the highly awaited film, "The Archies," directed by Zoya Akhtar and set to release on Netflix on December 7, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, took to Instagram to cheer on her brother, Agastya Nanda, who is part of the star-studded cast. The film features a talented ensemble including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja.

Navya Naveli Nanda shared heartwarming throwback pictures on her Instagram stories, showcasing the sibling bond she shares with Agastya. In one image, Agastya is captured planting a sweet kiss on Navya's cheek, accompanied by the caption, "Archie's big day tomorrow (heart emoji)." The affectionate post set the stage for the excitement surrounding the upcoming premiere.

In another endearing throwback picture, Navya and Agastya are seen striking a delightful pose, radiating joy and smiles. Navya's caption for this snapshot reads, "1 day to premier night. Let's do this, junior." The adorable pictures reflect the close-knit relationship between the siblings and build anticipation for the film's premiere.

"The Archies" is a coming-of-age musical that transports audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale on December 7, 2023. The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics features Dot as Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

The film, set against the backdrop of the unique Anglo-Indian community, explores themes of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. As the release date approaches, the cast has been actively promoting the movie, and the anticipation among fans is at an all-time high.

The makers of 'The Archies' have already released several captivating songs, including 'Va Va Voom,' 'Sunoh,' 'Dhishoom Dhishoom,' and others, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film. With the premiere just around the corner, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of 'The Archies' on Netflix.

