Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'The Archies': Navya Nanda roots for brother Agastya Nanda ahead of movie premier; Read more

    Navya Naveli Nanda, cheers for her brother Agastya ahead of 'The Archies' film premiere directed by Zoya Akhtar. The star-studded cast includes Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The Indian adaptation explores coming-of-age themes in the fictional town of Riverdale, set to release on Netflix on December 7, 2023

    The Archies: Navya Nanda roots for brother Agastya Nanda ahead of movie premier; Read more ATG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    In anticipation of the premiere of the highly awaited film, "The Archies," directed by Zoya Akhtar and set to release on Netflix on December 7, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, took to Instagram to cheer on her brother, Agastya Nanda, who is part of the star-studded cast. The film features a talented ensemble including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja.

    Navya Naveli Nanda shared heartwarming throwback pictures on her Instagram stories, showcasing the sibling bond she shares with Agastya. In one image, Agastya is captured planting a sweet kiss on Navya's cheek, accompanied by the caption, "Archie's big day tomorrow (heart emoji)." The affectionate post set the stage for the excitement surrounding the upcoming premiere.

    In another endearing throwback picture, Navya and Agastya are seen striking a delightful pose, radiating joy and smiles. Navya's caption for this snapshot reads, "1 day to premier night. Let's do this, junior." The adorable pictures reflect the close-knit relationship between the siblings and build anticipation for the film's premiere.

    The Archies: Navya Nanda roots for brother Agastya Nanda ahead of movie premier; Read more ATG

    "The Archies" is a coming-of-age musical that transports audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale on December 7, 2023. The Indian adaptation of the beloved comics features Dot as Ethel Muggs, Agastya Nanda as the charming Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.

    The Archies: Navya Nanda roots for brother Agastya Nanda ahead of movie premier; Read more ATG

    The film, set against the backdrop of the unique Anglo-Indian community, explores themes of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. As the release date approaches, the cast has been actively promoting the movie, and the anticipation among fans is at an all-time high.

    ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar spills beans on guest selection criteria; Here's what we know

    The makers of 'The Archies' have already released several captivating songs, including 'Va Va Voom,' 'Sunoh,' 'Dhishoom Dhishoom,' and others, adding to the intrigue surrounding the film. With the premiere just around the corner, fans are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of 'The Archies' on Netflix.

    ALSO READ: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' going off-air: Asit Modi reveals the reason, 'Due To Certain...'

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 10:40 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Chennai floods 2023: Suriya, Karthi vows financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for relief works rkn

    Chennai floods 2023: Suriya, Karthi vows financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for relief works

    Singer Billie Eilish loses over 100k followers on Instagram: Know the shocking reason RBA

    Singer Billie Eilish loses over 100k followers on Instagram: Know the shocking reason

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar spills beans on guest selection criteria; Here's what we know ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar spills beans on guest selection criteria; Here's what we know

    Animal box office Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie to enter Rs 400 crore-club; read details RBA

    'Animal' box office Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy Vanga's movie to enter Rs 400 crore-club; read details

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' going off-air: Asit Modi reveals the reason, 'Due To Certain...' RBA

    'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' going off-air: Asit Modi reveals the reason, 'Due To Certain...'

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-392 December 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-392 December 05 2023: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Chennai floods 2023: Suriya, Karthi vows financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for relief works rkn

    Chennai floods 2023: Suriya, Karthi vows financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh for relief works

    About 2000 Sabrimala devotees stranded at Chengannur Station due to Cyclone Michaung, train cancellations anr

    About 2000 Sabarimala devotees stranded at Chengannur Station due to Cyclone Michaung, train cancellations

    Massive Lokayukta crackdown in Karnataka: Raids underway at multiple locations across the state vkp

    Massive Lokayukta crackdown in Karnataka: Raids underway at 63 locations across the state

    Singer Billie Eilish loses over 100k followers on Instagram: Know the shocking reason RBA

    Singer Billie Eilish loses over 100k followers on Instagram: Know the shocking reason

    Recent Videos

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon