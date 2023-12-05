'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' going off-air: Asit Modi reveals the reason, 'Due To Certain...'

Asit Kumarr Modi has finally broken the silence on 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's ongoing controversy now. He also recently issued a statement in which he shared that the hunt for Dayaben's character is underway.

One of the most popular and longest-running shows is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, supporters have been disappointed with it for a long time due of Dayaben's absence. While the producers have assured that the popular mascot would return soon, the hashtag 'Boycott TMKOC' has lately been trending on social media.

Following this, many wondered if TMKOC will also go off the air shortly. However, Asit Kumarr Modi has now finally spoken out about the continuing dispute.

According to TellyChakkar, Asit Kumarr Modi has made a statement clarifying that TMKOC will not go off the air. He also said that the quest for Dayaben's character had begun. He stated that, despite the fact that it is taking, the character would return soon. "I'm here to entertain my audience, and I will never deceive them." We are only unable to bring Daya's character back in time owing to unforeseen circumstances. But it doesn't mean the character will never appear on the programme! Time will tell whether it is Disha Vakani or someone else. But I've promised the crowd that Daya will return, and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah would not be cancelled. Running a comedy programme for fifteen years is no simple undertaking. It is unique and has not seen a single jump," according to the statement.

Disha Vakani, who played Daya Jethalal Gada in Asit Kumarr Modi's programme, took an indefinite maternity leave in 2017 and has not returned.

When Asit Modi announced that he would be bringing back fans' beloved Dayaben shortly, TMKOC celebrated its 15th anniversary. "A heartfelt congratulations to all of them on this 15-year journey." We must not forget one such artist. Daya Bhabhi, alias Disha Vakani, is the artist. For all these years, she has delighted admirers and made us laugh. Fans have been yearning for her return, and I can assure you that Disha Vakani will return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah soon," he stated.