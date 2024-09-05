'Jigra': 'Kahaani bahut lambi hai...', Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina share posters of upcoming thriller [PHOTOS]

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's highly anticipated film Jigra has created excitement among fans with its new intense posters. The movie, set to release on October 11, 2024, promises a powerful storyline, with both actors showcasing remarkable intensity and energy

Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina's upcoming film Jigra is among the most highly anticipated movies of 2024. Since its announcement, the makers have teased fans with several posters, and recently, Bhatt and Raina shared new posters on Instagram. The latest ones feature the duo in an intense pose, with a bold statement that reads, "Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam.”

In the poster, Alia Bhatt is shown standing atop a damaged car, holding a weapon and an axe, while carrying a bag. Her character exudes fierce bravery. Vedang Raina, positioned in the background, adds to the poster’s intensity. The movie's title, displayed on the left, completes the striking visual.

Alia captioned the post with, "Ab tu mere protection mein hai” along with the release date, "#Jigra in cinemas 11th October." Her post also emphasized the statement, "Kahaani bahut lambi hai aur bhai ke paas waqt bahut bahut kam.”

Fans reacted quickly, expressing their excitement. One commented that they were "SO EXCITED," while another mentioned, "Wohooo can't wait anymore." Others shared sentiments like "Looks amazing man :)" and "Super poster bro!" One fan eagerly wrote, "sooooo veryyyy excited."

Ahead of its October release, the film's teaser has already been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The teaser, lasting 2 minutes and 52 seconds, was certified on September 4, 2024, with a 'UA' rating.

In a recent interview with GQ India, Vedang Raina discussed his experience working alongside Alia Bhatt. When asked about the differences in their acting processes, he shared that Alia approaches her roles very differently from him, describing the experience as somewhat confusing. He mentioned that while he prepares extensively by setting a mood with a playlist and fully immersing himself in the scene, Alia impressively delivers perfect performances in just one take.

Vedang expressed his admiration for Alia’s ability to quickly embody her character and praised her precision on set. He highlighted that working with her has been a valuable learning experience. He also noted that her discipline was particularly inspiring, explaining that her seamless support for co-stars enhances their performances during scenes.

