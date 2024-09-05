Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    GOAT movie: THIS former cricket has a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's film

    Thalapathy Vijay's film GOAT was released in theaters today and also features a former Indian cricketer that has surprised the fans.

    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    GOAT, starring Thalapathy Vijay, is finally in theaters today, following months of expectation and enthusiasm among fans. The film contains a strong ensemble cast, as well as cameos from some of the country's top stars. It also features former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath, who confirmed his involvement in the film in a recent social media post. The former international cricketer took to his official X account to announce his involvement in the film. 

    Subramaniam Badrinath's tweet

    Who is Subramaniam Badrinath

    Subramaniam Badrinath is a former Indian cricketer who played for the Indian national team and Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. Born on August 30, 1980, in Chennai, India, he was a right-handed middle-order batsman and occasional right-arm off-spinner. Badrinath made his international debut in 2008 and played 2 Tests and 7 ODIs for India. 

    He was known for his technically sound batting and consistency in domestic cricket, scoring over 10,000 runs in first-class cricket. After retiring from cricket, Badrinath took up coaching and is currently involved in mentoring young cricketers.

    About GOAT

    GOAT, or The Greatest Of All Time, is a science fiction project directed by Venkat Prabu and set to be released on September 5. Thalapathy Vijay appears in two roles, as do Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, and others. It is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under the AGS Entertainment label. 

    Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the music, Siddhartha Nuni did the cinematography, and Venkat Raajen edited the film. According to sources, the film's budget is between Rs 300 crore and Rs 400 crore.

