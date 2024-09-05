India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP

Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba had joined BJP in 2019, and she is the current MLA from Jamnager North constituency, having won the assemble election in 2022.

India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja has joined Bharatiya Janata Party. The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder's wife Rivaba, shared the news on her social media handle, posting pictures of him as a new member. In the post, she also shared photos of herself and her husband with the BJP membership cards.

Jadeja and Rivaba married on February 2016 and are blessed with a daughter. Rivaba had joined BJP in 2019, and she went on to win the 2022 assembly election from Jamnager North constituency, defeating Aam Aadmi Party's Karshanbhai Karmur.

Jadeja is one of the greatest all-rounders India has ever produced. The 35-year-old made his international debut back in 2009 in an ODI match against Sri Lanka and has played a total of 343 matches for Men in Blue across all competitions so far.

The left-handed batsman announced his retirement from T20I after winning the ICC World Cup in West Indies earlier this year. Meanwhile, he continues to be an important cog in the Indian team in the ODI and Tests.

The left-arm slow bowler has taken 514 wickets for India in Tests and ODIs combined. Moreover, the southpaw is also one of the all-time greats in cricket when it comes to fielding. Jadeja is one of those rare cricketer's who can contribute with bat, ball and on the field.

