Tired of your job? In Japan, quitting is now a business – Here's how it works

Japanese workers are turning to 'quitting agencies' to navigate the difficult process of resigning, highlighting a culture of resistance to employees leaving their jobs. These agencies handle the resignation process on behalf of their clients, reflecting the challenges faced in Japanese work culture.

Businesses in Japan are taking advantage of workers' reluctance to resign and are assisting individuals in leaving their unfulfilling jobs. The Wall Street Journal reports that Exit is a firm that assists people in quitting their employment and even gives repeat customers half off. Since its founding in 2017, the company has handled about 10,000 resignations annually. The company calls the client's workplace and tells them that they are resigning, along with certain facts, for 20,000 yen (about Rs 11,600). They also advise them of their anticipated termination day of employment and obtain other details from them, such as how to return uniforms or company-issued technology.

According to WSJ, since Exit's debut, such services have appeared all around the nation. Competitor Albatross gives clients' notice of resignation over the phone, including the last day of work. Momuri, which means "I can't do this anymore" in Japanese, is another company that is becoming more and more well-known.

It's easy to see why employees are contacting these companies. In Japan, many find it difficult to leave their occupations because they encounter a lot of resistance and stress. In most severe situations, irascible managers torment workers into staying by tearing up resignation letters and intimidating them. The Wall Street Journal was informed by Exit co-founder Toshiyuki Niino, 34, that "Japanese are not educated to debate and express opinions."

The reason behind quitting is mostly because of difficult bosses, unpaid overtime, and a culture of not being able to use your paid time off. Meanwhile, according to WSJ, many companies in Japan are also reaching out to quitting agencies for referrals for the newly unemployed.

Latest Videos