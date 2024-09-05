Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tired of your job? In Japan, quitting is now a business – Here's how it works

    Japanese workers are turning to 'quitting agencies' to navigate the difficult process of resigning, highlighting a culture of resistance to employees leaving their jobs. These agencies handle the resignation process on behalf of their clients, reflecting the challenges faced in Japanese work culture.

    Tired of your job In Japan quitting is now a business here is how it works gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 5:26 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 5:26 PM IST

    Businesses in Japan are taking advantage of workers' reluctance to resign and are assisting individuals in leaving their unfulfilling jobs. The Wall Street Journal reports that Exit is a firm that assists people in quitting their employment and even gives repeat customers half off. Since its founding in 2017, the company has handled about 10,000 resignations annually. The company calls the client's workplace and tells them that they are resigning, along with certain facts, for 20,000 yen (about Rs 11,600). They also advise them of their anticipated termination day of employment and obtain other details from them, such as how to return uniforms or company-issued technology.

    According to WSJ, since Exit's debut, such services have appeared all around the nation. Competitor Albatross gives clients' notice of resignation over the phone, including the last day of work. Momuri, which means "I can't do this anymore" in Japanese, is another company that is becoming more and more well-known.

    It's easy to see why employees are contacting these companies. In Japan, many find it difficult to leave their occupations because they encounter a lot of resistance and stress. In most severe situations, irascible managers torment workers into staying by tearing up resignation letters and intimidating them. The Wall Street Journal was informed by Exit co-founder Toshiyuki Niino, 34, that "Japanese are not educated to debate and express opinions."

    The reason behind quitting is mostly because of difficult bosses, unpaid overtime, and a culture of not being able to use your paid time off. Meanwhile, according to WSJ, many companies in Japan are also reaching out to quitting agencies for referrals for the newly unemployed. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ALARMING India is world's largest plastic polluter, reveals study; 9.3 mn tonnes of waste generated in 2020 snt

    ALARMING! India is world's largest plastic polluter, reveals study; 9.3 mn tonnes of waste generated in 2020

    UK to ban 'zombie-drug' Tranq used in vapes after flesh-rotting substance causes 11 deaths shk

    UK to ban 'zombie-drug' Tranq used in vapes after flesh-rotting substance causes 11 deaths

    'Selective character': Putin says he doesn't understand France's actions against Telegram's Durov (WATCH) shk

    'Selective character': Putin says he doesn't understand France's actions against Telegram's Durov (WATCH)

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH) anr

    India, China, Brazil could mediate Russia-Ukraine peace talks, says Vladimir Putin (WATCH)

    Mid-air horror as drunk EasyJet flyer storms cockpit, then tries to open exit door at 30,000 feet (WATCH) shk

    Mid-air horror as drunk EasyJet flyer storms cockpit, then tries to open exit door at 30,000 ft (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    ALARMING India is world's largest plastic polluter, reveals study; 9.3 mn tonnes of waste generated in 2020 snt

    ALARMING! India is world's largest plastic polluter, reveals study; 9.3 mn tonnes of waste generated in 2020

    GOAT movie: THIS former cricket has a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's film RKK

    GOAT movie: THIS former cricket has a cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's film

    cricket Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP wife Rivaba shares membership photos scr

    India cricketer Ravindra Jadeja joins BJP

    Lady Gaga Photos Joker actress shows off her goth side wearing dramatic headpiece black Dior gown RBA

    Lady Gaga Photos: 'Joker: Folie à Deux' actress shows off her goth side in dramatic headpiece, black Dior gown

    SEXY Photos: Shweta Tiwari looks HOT in Pink; new photos go viral [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY Photos: Shweta Tiwari looks HOT in Pink; new photos go viral [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon