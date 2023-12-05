Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Koffee With Karan 8: Karan Johar spills beans on guest selection criteria; Here's what we know

    Karan Johar's "Koffee With Karan" guest selection process relies on genuine intent and availability, debunking the misconception of simplicity. Balancing logistics, infrastructure, and celebrity schedules, Johar emphasizes the intricate process, ensuring each episode

    First Published Dec 5, 2023, 9:58 AM IST

    Karan Johar recently shed light on the meticulous process of selecting guest combinations for the upcoming eighth season. This long-standing show has been a cultural phenomenon, seamlessly blending entertainment with insightful explorations into the lives of celebrated personalities.

    Despite occasional criticism, the show's core objective remains clear – to entertain and offer a refreshing escape from the monotony of daily life. As anticipation builds for a new episode, Johar conducted a special press briefing in Mumbai, unveiling the key criteria that shape the selection of guest pairings.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    During the press conference, Johar emphasized two pivotal factors that significantly influence the selection process. Firstly, potential guests must genuinely express a desire to participate in the show. This essential criterion ensures that the conversations on the show are authentic and engaging. Johar highlighted the importance of the guests' enthusiasm, stating that a forced appearance would not align with the show's ethos.

    Secondly, the availability of the chosen guests within a specific timeframe emerged as a critical consideration. Johar elaborated on the challenges of orchestrating pairings within a condensed schedule, often requiring the completion of an entire set within a month and a half. He stressed that external factors, such as the guests' existing commitments and schedules, play a significant role and are frequently underestimated.

    "It's very easy for you to say, get A and B together, but are A and B in town during that time? Are they busy? Do they even want to come? I can't force anyone to come on the show," Johar candidly explained during the press conference.

    He further emphasized that the selection process involves evaluating multiple aspects, including the guests' intent, availability, and the logistical infrastructure required to bring them together. Johar debunked the misconception that creating these guest combinations is a simple task, likening it to being a magician.

    "As I said, it's availability, it's intent, it's infrastructure, it's so much. So much goes into combining two people together. And that's the God's honest truth. Everybody has said, why can't you get, you know, and I'm like, I'm not a magician," he added.

    Johar's insights provide a deeper understanding of the intricacies involved in curating the guest list for "Koffee With Karan." The blend of genuine intent, availability, and logistical considerations ensures that each episode remains a compelling and authentic journey into the lives of the featured celebrities.

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2023, 9:58 AM IST
