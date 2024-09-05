Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joker: Folie a Deux: Lady Gaga starrer film gets 11-minute standing ovation at Venice Film Festival

    The highly anticipated film Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, made a grand debut at the 81st Venice International Film Festival, receiving an astonishing 11-minute standing ovation. Directed by Todd Phillips, this musical thriller has captivated audiences with its dark and dramatic storyline

    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    Joker: Folie à Deux, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, received an overwhelming 11-minute standing ovation at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. The highly anticipated musical thriller, directed by Todd Phillips, premiered at the Sala Grande theatre on September 4. Audience members erupted in cheers and applause, particularly praising Lady Gaga’s performance. Throughout the ovation, fans passionately chanted "Ga-ga, Ga-ga!" with others shouting, "Gaga, we love you!" in admiration of the star. Gaga responded to the love by blowing kisses and thanking the crowd for their warm reception.

    This sequel to the 2019 Joker brings back Joaquin Phoenix in his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck, a troubled comedian who transforms into the infamous Joker. Lady Gaga's inclusion in the film, in what is expected to be a significant role, has intensified anticipation among fans and critics alike. The film’s unique take as a musical thriller adds a fresh layer of intrigue to the already iconic character of the Joker.

    In a thrilling announcement, Warner Bros India revealed that Joker: Folie à Deux will release in Indian theatres on October 2, 2024, two days earlier than its global premiere. The decision to release the film ahead of schedule has further heightened excitement, especially with the international buzz following its Venice Film Festival premiere.

    The worldwide release of Joker: Folie à Deux is set for October 4, 2024, when audiences around the globe will finally witness the collaboration of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in this dark and captivating sequel. Fans are eager to see how the musical twist and Gaga’s performance will enhance the next chapter of Arthur Fleck's transformation into the Joker.

