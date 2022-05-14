The Archies: Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mumbai, First Published May 14, 2022, 9:49 PM IST

    For the first time since Aryan Khan was arrested in the Mumbai drugs case, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s elder son had kept himself away from social media. The star kid already had a low profile on Instagram, which took a further backstep with his arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in October, last year.

    Aryan Khan was later granted bail in the same month but was released in November. Since his arrest, Aryan had kept a complete distance from social media. However, on Saturday he made a comeback for someone very special and close to him.

    Saturday marked the release of Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film ‘The Archies’. The Netflix film is a mega launchpad for three star kids – Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. While Mommy Guari Khan and Daddy Shah Rukh Khan had already shared the film’s teaser, with the latter also giving a few words of wisdom for the debutants, there was no way that big brother Aryan could have stopped himself from using social media.

    See Shah Rukh Khan's emotional post for daughter Suhana, here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

    Sharing the poster of ‘The Archies’ on his Instagram handle, Aryan Khan as his “baby sister” to “go kick some ass”. He also shared the link to the film’s teaser, adding, “Teaser looks awesome everyone looks great. All of you will kill it.”

    Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3, 2021. He was then sent to Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail where he stayed over 20 days until he was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28.

    Speaking of the film, ‘The Ariches’ is an Indian adaptation of the famous comic Archie Andres and his friend. While Agastya Nanda will be playing the titular role of Archie Andrew, Suhana Khan will be seen as Veronica and Khushi Kapoor as Betty. The film is expected to release on Netflix in 2023.

