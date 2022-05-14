Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt complete a month of their wedding, actress shares unseen pics

Alia Bhatt has shared some never-seen-before pictures from her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor to mark a month of them becoming Mr and Mrs Kapoor.

Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been married for a month already! It looks like yesterday when everyone was intrigued about their wedding details such as their invitation cards, the outfits, the guest list and whatnot. Everyone was eager to catch a glimpse of their wedding celebrations. While we are still in the hangover of their beautiful wedding, the couple has already completed a month of their marriage. And to celebrate the occasion, Alia shared a few unseen pictures from their wedding that are winning the heart of the internet.

The pictures that the ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ actress is from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding ceremonies. While the first photo is from their post-wedding function, the other two photographs are from their wedding reception. ALSO READ: Watch: Here’s how Ranbir Kapoor introduced Alia Bhatt to the family

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt dated for five long years before they tied the knot on April 14, 2022. Ranbir and Alia’s wedding was one of the most awaited weddings in Bollywood. ALSO READ: 5 reasons why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's marriage is different from other Bollywood weddings

The couple had a simple yet stylish wedding at their residence in the ‘Vastu’ apartment in Mumbai’s Bandra neighbourhood. They opted for a minimalistic wedding and the mandap for it was set up in the balcony, the place where Alia and Ranbir spent most of their time during their dating years.

