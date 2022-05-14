Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan reveals his look from film, co-starring Pooja Hegde?

Salman Khan shares a look from one of his upcoming films without naming it. But Twitter knows it's his look from 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', co-starring Pooja Hegde.

Good news for all the Salman Khan fans. The actor has revealed a new look from his upcoming and the internet is going gaga over it. Salman, on Saturday, posted a picture of himself that shows him holding a big rod, with long hair and black shades. The photograph seems like it's straight out of some action movie or an action sequence. Ever since the actor posted his new look of his, Bhai’s fans have been going berserk on the internet, guessing whether the look is from his film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’, co-starring Pooja Hegde.

While Salman Khan did share his new look from an upcoming film, he did not mention the movie’s name in the caption. All that the Tiger 3 actor write was, “Shooting commences for my new film ….”, leaving it for his fans to guess which film was he talking about.

Whether is it ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ or not, one thing is certain Salman Khan looks refreshing in this new avatar of his. With those long hair and the fierceness in his eyes (which is visible even with the sunglasses on), show Salman delivered something exceptional and interesting.

‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ will mark the Bollywood debut of not one but two actresses, reportedly. While Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the lead protagonist in the movie, opposite Salman Khan, ex-Bigg Boss contestant and actor Shehnaaz Gill will also reportedly be marking her Bollywood debut.

As per reports, Shehnaaz Gill will be paired opposite Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, who too is a part of the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’s star cast. However, there is no official confirmation of Shehnaaz’s debut either by the actor or by the makers of the film.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, Tiger 3, opposite Katrina Kaif. And for Pooja Hegde, she was last seen in Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast and Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan-starrer Acharya.